Simple—our quiz generator incorporates AI directly into Teachable. From your admin page, select your course and open the curriculum that you’d like to generate a quiz from. Then, choose the specific section you want to add a quiz to. Note that at least one lesson must be text-based for the AI to work its magic. Finally, select AI Quiz and press the Generate button. Once your quiz is created, you can edit, add or remove questions, and save it to your course.