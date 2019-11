Teachable’s Black Friday Pro Monthly promotion is for a six (6) month discount on the Pro Monthly plan from date of purchase. After six calendar months from the date of purchase, the plan will be charged the standard Pro Monthly rate. Offer limited to Basic Monthly plan subscribers only. Teachable reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Offer valid from November 25, 2019 to December 2, 2019. Cannot be combined with any other offer.