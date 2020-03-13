As concerns about the spread of Coronavirus increase, we’re reaching out with a brief update to let you know how the Teachable team is preparing and planning to provide uninterrupted support during this time. As a digital product, Teachable is not likely to be majorly affected by the current situation, however, here is a little bit of information on how our team is working to continue providing a best-in-class experience for Teachable members:

Our staff is continuing to work normal business hours. Our team is carrying on normal business operations, and has the resources and tools they need to do their jobs from any location. We’re carefully monitoring and considering advice from government and health officials in the communities where our employees live and work, and we will continue to support our customers and normal business operations.

Our customer care team will continue to provide consistent and reliable support from 8am-8pm EDT 7 days a week. Technical support will also continue throughout this time.

If you are on one of Teachable’s payment gateways, you will continue to receive payments on time and at your chosen cadence. At this time, we have received no indication from Stripe and PayPal—our payment processing partners—that there will be any interruptions in service. If you are on a custom payment gateway, you should consult your payment processing provider directly with any questions.

We are pleased to offer our platform free of charge to those governmental and healthcare organizations working to keep people safe, and to educational institutions who are navigating remote ongoing education due to building closures. We know that some institutions are currently faced with the challenge of moving their offline services online, and providing remote support to people and organizations that are dealing with the Coronavirus. We want to make sure we do our part to support those efforts, and for that reason, we are pleased to offer our platform free of charge. To learn if Teachable is right for you, click here. If you are curious to know if your organization is eligible, simply fill out this form.

As a company and as individuals, we are committed to positive action during this time. We will continue to send updates if needed as the situation evolves. In the meantime, we encourage you to follow cdc.gov for the latest Coronavirus updates.