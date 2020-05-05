April Product Update: Free Trial Emails

It’s been almost two months since Team Teachable started working from home. We're very lucky to be in an industry that can help others bring their businesses online and keep learners engaged during this time at home.

As such, we're experiencing large spikes in traffic, and our support response times are longer than usual as a result. To help, we're actively onboarding more team members. In the meantime, we recommend taking a look at our knowledge base for the most immediate product support.

While our customer care team has been working extra hard to support you, our product team has been hard at work too. Let’s see what happened this past month.

What’s new at Teachable?

Free Trial Emails

We’ve rolled out improved notifications for students who enroll in courses through a subscription or payment plan with a free trial—including 100% off promotional coupons.

Effective April 18, 2020, Visa is updating its policy for subscription and payment plan merchants offering free trials and introductory promotions. If you have any products with a subscription or payment plan pricing option, and you are offering an initial free trial promotion (e.g. offering a 100% off coupon for the first month), you will need to send your students a confirmation email upon redemption and a reminder email seven days prior to the billing of their first payment.

To help you stay legally compliant and to provide your students with more clarity, both of these email templates are now available in your email template editor and will automatically trigger when a 100% discount coupon is used on a subscription or payment plan. Please note you are not be able to disable these emails.

Updates & Other Fixes

In an effort to prevent spam, we’ve upgraded the user login flow to include reCAPTCHA v3. This upgrade should make it easier for you to log in to your site securely, while preventing any unwanted spam users and login attempts.

You can now add a business name to your school in Settings < General. This is optional and will be included in the payments onboarding for new users. This business name will be included in your receipts alongside your school name.

We’ve made a lot of UX improvements to our page editor 2.0, and a lot of UI improvements as well.

You can now customize and rename specific blocks, so you can more quickly find and update the blocks you need.

You can now also start editing each block upon clicking the block name on the side panel. Additionally, to make it clearer for you, the WYSIWYG editor now highlights the corresponding block you’re editing.

Coming up at Teachable

Here’s our updated product roadmap:

Our product and engineering team is working on:

Adding a free trial feature for subscription payments on courses

Increasing visibility on every payment method you offer to your students: credit/debit card, PayPal, and mobile pay

Building a bundled course and upsell block for page editor 2.0

Improving UX/UI on page editor 2.0

Giving you the option of adding upsells within a lecture

Introducing Teachable Payments to creators in the UK to accelerate earnings payouts

Simplifying payment gateways on our platform so you have a much more simplified accounting report

Giving you the option to offer another product

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!