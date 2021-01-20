The best gear under $100 for your at-home video studio

If you’re a creator working from an at-home video studio to produce content for your online business, there are still opportunities to improve your video quality while sticking to a budget. Video content creation has a reputation of being expensive, but it doesn't have to be with the right gear on hand. You can channel a big studio feeling by adding some efficient, affordable home video gear to your home studio.

If you’re looking to improve your video quality (and not put a dent in your bank account), take a look at some of the best video equipment and gear to add to your at-home video studio—under $100.

Top end of the budget

Savage Economy Background Support Stand with White Backdrop, $84









Don’t underestimate what a clean, plain background can do for your video production. Not only will it help keep a consistent aesthetic when you film video at home, but it will also eliminate any distractions that may be present in your current studio setup so your audience can focus on you and only you.

The support stands here are similar to a tripod and allow you to adjust the backdrop as needed. Though you can always go the DIY route and use fabric from your local fabric store to fake a backdrop, this wrinkle-resistant fabric will make prepping for your next shoot a breeze with no need for a steamer. This setup by far beats a sheet push-pinned to the wall and can add to the sense of a high quality video.

RØDE VideoMic GO On-Camera Shotgun Microphone, $98









If you have graduated to creating content with more “professional” equipment like a DSLR camera, it may be time to grab a mic more fitting for your elevated purchases.

What creators love most about this mic, besides its sound quality, is the lightweight feel and ease of use. FYI, if you ever feel like taking a break from your home studio to record outside (even if it’s just in your backyard), this shotgun mic should go along with you.

Middle range of the budget

Manfrotto Compact Light Aluminum Tripod, $65









You may have bypassed purchasing a tripod by using household objects such as books and window sills to prop up your camera when filming course videos, webinars, or social media clips. But it’s safe to say that your at-home video studio may deserve a proper introduction to a tripod.

This three-legged stand may not seem important, but trust us, the stability you get from a tripod will help make your filming process seamless in the long run.

Ranging from 15.4” to 51.6”, this tripod gives you some flexibility to record yourself or other objects at low or high angles. A tripod should be at the top of your video gear shopping list.

DigiPower The Streamer 112 LED Rechargeable On Camera and Smartphone Compact Video Light, $60









The difference a great lighting source makes when you’re recording video content is monumental, even if it’s just from a smartphone. This rechargeable light features 24 brightness settings and adjusts up to 25 different color temperatures, making it a viable option for beginners.

Did we mention that it’s also great on the go and outdoors? If shooting content outdoors is something you’ve wanted or need to do depending on your course content, this travel-friendly, lightweight video light allows you to do so as well. Its versatility is what earns it a spot on our list of best gear for the home video creator.

Sunpak 12” Bi-Color Tabletop RIngLight Kit with Bluetooth Remote, $50









When you’re new to creating video content, setting up an at-home video studio that includes the perfect lighting may be one of those things that seems tricky and expensive. But because difficult isn't in our playbook, we believe the hunt for great lighting shouldn't be difficult. Start small with an easy-to-use ring light and build your way up.

Break it down

What is a ring light?

Simply put, this is a circular photography/videography direct light that usually leaves a circular ring in your pupils (hence, the name). Usually, your camera or smartphone sits right in the middle of the ring light while you record or shoot your content.

What does Bi-Color mean?

In photography, lighting color temperature (measured in Kelvin ) refers to how we perceive light (warm light clocks in at just about 2,700 to 3,000 K and cool light at over 5,000 K). Bi-color means that this ring light can give off both warm and cool lighting.

What about light tone?

Warm light: This light has yellow, orange, or reddish tones. Think about a sunset when you are thinking of warm lighting.

Cool: Daylight, which is typically measured at 5,000 K, is the perfect example of cool lighting.

This particular ring light allows you to play around with light temperature as you see fit and is perfectly sized for your smartphone or a small camera (up to 4.5 pounds). Best of all, this ring light comes equipped with a Bluetooth remote that you can pair with your smartphone to take pictures and record videos with just the click of a button, making it a valuable addition to your lighting kit.

Lower end of the budget

GBBO Mini Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone, $20









You decided to take the time to create amazing video content so you can engage an audience and share your expertise, but the visuals aren’t the only factor at play here. A TechSmith study shows that while poor audio quality in a video may not cause viewers to stop watching, 75% of the videos deemed “good” or “great” had clear, crisp audio quality.

That means if you want to ensure your audience can hear all of the valuable ideas and tips that you share in your videos, investing in even an affordable mic can be beneficial for creating superior content.

As you may have guessed, a lapel mic is a small microphone that clips to your clothing. While this specific lapel microphone is only compatible with the iPhone 7 or later, you can also find one compatible with androids, like this one here.

Pro Tip: When using a lapel mic, be sure not to fidget around the area where the mic is placed, as the sound of your clothing rubbing against it may be picked up fairly easily.

Bluetooth Camera Remote Shutter for Smartphones, $9









Revisiting the power of Bluetooth remotes, we highly recommend grabbing one for shooting content on your smartphone. When you’re camera is set up in the perfect position, and you need to stop recording for just a second, the last thing you want to do is mess up your angle by fidgeting with your camera to hit the stop button. For under $10, this problem is solved forever.

FYI, this particular Bluetooth remote is compatible with both iPhone and Android.

Ultimately, shopping for budget video gear shouldn't be a chore and you shouldn't have to make sacrifices. Refer to this handy guide the next time you're ready to add some equipment to your creator arsenal.

What other gear would you recommend to build the perfect at-home video studio? Share your equipment list below.