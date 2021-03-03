In honor of Women's History Month, we're taking every opportunity we can to celebrate women who create, invest, share, and teach.
Throughout March, Discover by Teachable (an independent platform that features a curated collection of some of the best courses on Teachable) will be hosting a series of live, free workshops in partnership with some of the top women creators on Teachable.
Whether you're looking to see what creators are up to and get inspiration for your own course, pick up a new skill, or simply support fellow women who create, we urge you to take attend one (or all) of these workshops.
List of workshops
- Six Easy Ways To Improve Your UX Portfolio featuring Sarah Doody—Wednesday, March 3 at 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Work as a Paid Content Creator featuring Melodee Fiske and Stephanie Keeping—Wednesday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Optimize Your Etsy Shop and Listings for SEO featuring Nancy Badillo—Thursday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. EST
- Braver Together featuring Dr. Jody Carrington—Wednesday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Bring Your Mind & Body into Balance featuring Paris James—Wendesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. EST