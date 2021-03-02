February Product Update: Coaching with client uploads

February felt especially short this year. In the middle of expanding our product team and making improvements to the platform, the month has just flown by. This month’s product update might feel like déjà vu, but in fact, we are diving into our payments offering and exploring how we can better set you up to achieve your goals of running a profitable business on Teachable.

What’s new at Teachable?

Coaching with client uploads

You and your coaching clients can now upload a file to coaching milestones within the enrolled coaching space. When you upload workbooks and assign homework, your clients can directly upload their completed assignment for you to provide feedback. Whether it’s a PDF workbook or a 5-minute video reflection, this feature will allow you to better engage and interact with your clients.

To learn more about client file uploads, please check out our Knowledge Base article.

Teachable Payments eligibility expansion

Teachable Payments, our native payment gateway, is now available to all creators based in the following countries:

Slovakia

Lithuania

Slovenia

Estonia

Latvia

Hong Kong

Singapore

Finland

Ireland

Portugal

Greece

As a reminder, if you’re currently using Monthly Payment Gateway, you can now make the change in Settings > Payments. You’ll be prompted to create a Stripe Express account, which is different from the one you currently have access to. The process will only take you a few minutes and will allow you to get your course earnings daily, weekly, or monthly—the choice is yours.

In addition, you also get these additional benefits:

Collect and remit EU VAT on your behalf for all transactions

Automatic chargeback dispute

Apple Pay and Google Pay options for students

Access to BackOffice so we manage your author and affiliate payouts and taxes as well

For a full list of eligibility and more information about Teachable Payments, please check out the Knowledge Base article on Teachable Payments.

Business name option on student checkout

We have released an update to the student checkout page to include Name on Card and Business Name (optional). This information will automatically be displayed in the student receipts they receive. This release is to support creators based in the European Union who require this information in receipts.

For any additional information, please checkout the Knowledge Base article on our checkout page.

Updates and other fixes

Author updates: You’ll notice that we’ve redesigned the way you activate a user as an Author, add/edit an author bio for a user and set a revenue share percentage.

Author revenue share: We’ve also updated language so instead of author commission, it’ll now be referred to as revenue share.

Revenue share override for coaching products: Just like you can with courses, you can now set a product override for the revenue share percentage authors receive for a coaching product.

Product button styles: We’ve updated the button styles in our product to match our recent rebrand.

Coming up at Teachable

Our product and engineering team is working on: (Click to enlarge)

Selling courses and coaching together

Adding a new native lead capture function

Course design templates

Integrating with community platform(s)

Checkout order bumps

PayPal and mobile pay for subscriptions

You know the drill. Got suggestions and comments? Leave them below. We look forward to how we can support you in the new year.