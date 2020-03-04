Even with the extra Leap Day, February still felt super short. We hope all of you made the best use of the extra day and have continued to stick to your New Year’s resolutions and goals for 2020. We’ll be doing the same: dedicating our efforts to support you in monetizing your knowledge.

If you missed last month’s product update, take a look at what Tommi, our VP of Product, shared about Teachable in 2020 .

What’s new at Teachable?

Multiple Sales Pages

We're excited to announce that Page Editor 2.0 access for course pages is now available to all users. We also introduced a new course page interface to allow for you to create multiple sales pages (up to ten!) for each course.

Each course must have a primary sales page where your audience will be directed if they find your course through your course listing. Any additional sales page you create will have a different customizable URL that you can create and send dedicated traffic to.

For more information on creating multiple sales pages and managing your course pages, take a look at this Knowledge Base article .

Additionally, check out this blog post on how to best use multiple sales pages to tailor your messaging.

‘Featured Courses’ Block

We are also happy to share that the Featured Courses block layout is now available in Page Editor 2.0. This block will allow you to feature up to twenty five courses on any site or sales page. The order of the displayed courses can be updated on your course listing page. You also have the ability to update the course thumbnail, title, and description under each course information page.

For more information, take a look at this Knowledge Base article .

Student Annual Subscription Reminder

We’ve added an email billing reminder for all students enrolled in annual subscriptions. This email will remind your students they have an upcoming payment in seven days, and will help you mitigate chargebacks and refund requests.

If there are any adjustments you’d like to make, you can edit the email template under Email > Template Editor by selecting the “Upcoming Subscription Reminder” template. If you do not wish to send this email, you can also disable it under Email > Settings.

Teachable Payments: PayPal Earnings Payouts

To get you paid out faster, we're combining your credit/debit card and PayPal earnings to follow the same payout cadence and reserve schedule as set up in Teachable Payments.

If you use Teachable Payments, starting on February 25, your PayPal transaction earnings will be included in your daily, weekly, or monthly Teachable Payments payouts.

For more information on Teachable Payments, take a look at this Knowledge Base article .

Updates & Other Fixes

We’ve updated the email settings to allow you to disable automated student email notifications, including certificates of completion, comments, drip content, and confirmation instructions.

We also updated all author and affiliate commissions so whenever they are deleted from your school, they’ll stop receiving commissions for any future purchases they’re affiliated with. Instead, the commission will be sent to the school owner.

For those on the Business plan, we’ve introduced some extra privileges to the custom user role Create and Manage Users. Anyone with this custom role will also be able to designate any existing student as affiliate and unenroll students from your course.

We’ve made some visual improvements to the lecture editor to make it easier to work within the editor and keep your content organized.

We’ve also made a small change to the curriculum editor to help you outline your course curriculum. When you create new lectures, they are added as a new row in the curriculum view.

Coming up at Teachable…

Here’s our updated product roadmap:

Our product and engineering team is working on:

Increasing visibility on every payment method you offer to your students: credit/debit card, PayPal, and Mobile Pay

Building a bundled course and upsell block for Page Editor 2.0

Giving you the option of adding upsells within a lecture in a course

Introducing Teachable Payments to creators in the UK to accelerate earnings payouts

Simplifying payment gateways on our platform so you have a much more simplified accounting report

Giving you the option to offer another product

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!