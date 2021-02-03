January product update: Teachable Payments

2021 is a new year—a blank state for everyone to reset and start fresh. Whether you’re setting monthly milestones to hit your goal or looking to take on an opportunity you’ve been putting on hold, there is never a better time than now.

We take this advice seriously at Teachable as well. We have features we want to ship, content we want to develop, and goals we want to hit—all to better support how you deliver your course content and manage your business with us.

Let’s dive into what our team has been working on during this first month of 2021 and what we have planned for you.

What’s new at Teachable?

Teachable Payments eligibility expansion

In addition to United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany, Teachable Payments is now available to all new creators based in the following countries:

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Sweden

Austria

Belgium

Norway

Denmark

Mexico

Netherlands

We will be rolling out this eligibility to all existing creators based in the above countries as well in the next few weeks.

If you’re currently using Monthly Payment Gateway, you can now make the change in Settings > Payments. You’ll be prompted to create a Stripe Express account, which is different from the one you currently have access to. The process will only take you a few minutes and will allow you to get your course earnings daily, weekly, or monthly—the choice is yours.

In addition, you also get these additional benefits:

Collect and remit EU VAT on your behalf for all transactions

Automatic chargeback dispute

Apple Pay and Google Pay options for students

Access to BackOffice so we manage your author and affiliate payouts and taxes as well

For more information about Teachable Payments, please check out the Knowledge Base article on Teachable Payments.

International addresses on checkout

The Teachable checkout now collects addresses from your students who are purchasing from an international location (outside of the US). This is in addition to the US-based students who are already asked to include their billing and shipping addresses.

To ensure we are not negatively impacting the checkout process for you, we ran two A/B tests with improved designs to ensure we only roll this out when we see a neutral impact. These fields are available to be exported via a CSV download, so you now have addresses for your students all in one place.

For more information, please check out our Knowledge Base article on Checkout .

Updates and other fixes

New email domain: We’ve set up a new email domain to support email notifications to you and your students from our platform. This new email domain will improve delivery rate for email notifications, password reset, email confirmation, device confirmation, etc.

Coming up at Teachable

As we shared in the last product update of 2020, we still have a lot more in development for you. Here is what you can expect from us in 2021:

Selling courses and coaching together

Expanding Teachable Payments into more countries

Adding a new native lead capture function

Adding the ability for coaching clients to upload files in coaching space

Integrating with community platform(s)

Checkout order bumps

PayPal and mobile pay for subscriptions

This is just some of the highlights we think you'd be excited to learn about. Please share your suggestions and comments as we continue to research and prioritize the features that best serves you.