March Product Update: Additional Subscription Billing Intervals

March was filled with uncertainty and mixed emotions for all of us. Headquartered in New York, the entire Teachable team is now working remotely from our homes, while staying connected to and supporting each other as best we can.

During this challenging time, we’ve realized our mission is more important now than ever. Coaches, content creators, freelancers, and many more individuals are forced to look online to provide their services and monetize their knowledge and expertise.

If you missed our update, we're offering our platform free of charge to governmental and healthcare organizations working to keep people safe, and to educational institutions who are navigating remote ongoing education due to building closures. Learn more about it here.

Our team is here to support our members and new creators who need a platform to host their digital products. That’s why we were so thrilled to see so many familiar and new faces join us at our Reach Summit event last week.

While our marketing team has been working to make this event a success, our product team has been hard at work too. Let’s see what happened this past month.

What’s new at Teachable?

Additional Subscription Billing Intervals

We're excited to share that we added new subscription billing intervals to subscription pricing plans. This new addition is available to all Teachable users.

In addition to monthly and annual subscriptions, you can now create courses that have billing intervals of every week, every two weeks, every three months, and every six months. This new addition provides more flexibility in how your membership courses can be designed and priced.

Subscription renewal reminder emails are sent to your students about their upcoming six-month or yearly subscriptions. You can manage these email notifications under Email > Settings.

Updates & Other Fixes

We’ve updated the email settings to allow you to disable receipt invoice emails sent when students enroll in a free product.

We’ve refactored the product information, coupon field, and VAT tax field on the student checkout page.

We’ve changed the header and navigation settings on page editor 2.0 so you can choose whether it overlaps with your images and whether it’ll be transparent.

Coming up at Teachable…

Here’s our updated product roadmap:

Our product and engineering team is working on:

Increasing visibility on e very payment method you offer to your students: credit/debit card, PayPal, and Mobile Pay

Building a bundled course and upsell block for page editor 2.0

Giving you the option of adding upsells within a lecture

Introducing Teachable Payments to creators in the UK to accelerate earnings payouts

Simplifying payment gateways on our platform so you have a much more simplified accounting report

Giving you the option to offer another product

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!