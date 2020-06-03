May Product Update: New Teachable Community

Before we begin this month's review of product updates, we'd like to address the current unrest happening in the United States. Teachable stands unequivocally with the Black community and those fighting police brutality and systemic racism. We have and will continue to use our platform to encourage others to educate themselves on the legacy and history of systemic racism, to support and celebrate the Black community, and to donate to the organizations who are helping the cause.

As a knowledge-based business, it’s our job to support entrepreneurs and business owners and to emphasize the importance of what they are teaching their communities, but we acknowledge we need to do more. One step we’re taking is to increase our promotion and featuring of Black creators. If you have a favorite instructor or you yourself are a Black creator, please tag us on social or DM us so we can shine a spotlight on your work.

We will continue to find ways to use our platform to advance BiPOC creators.

What’s new at Teachable?

New Teachable Community

We’ve launched our new Teachable Community within our platform! This is available to members on any paid plan.

We created our Facebook group, the Teachable Tribe, six years ago to support our creators and give them a space to learn and interact with each other. Over 40,000 members later, we’ve decided to migrate off of Facebook to provide our members with in-product experience. Within this new community you’ll have access to exclusive perks, workshops, and private Q&As.

You’ll be added to community tiers with other Teachable members in a similar business stage, so you have a safe space to share your struggles and triumphs as a business owner among trusted peers.

You will receive an invitation to the community in the coming weeks, and will be able to access it from the dashboard and log in with your Teachable account credentials.

Teachable Payments UK

Teachable Payments is now available to all creators based in the United Kingdom, in addition to creators based in the United States and Canada.

If you’re currently using Monthly Payment Gateway, you can now make the change in Settings > Payments. You’ll be prompted to create a Stripe Express account, which is different from the one you currently have access to. The process will only take you a few minutes and will allow you to get your course earnings faster—daily, weekly, or monthly.

For more information about Teachable Payments, please check out the knowledge base article on Teachable Payments.

Updates & Other Fixes

When you are creating a pricing plan for your product, you can now set a price that includes cents (e.g. $9.99). Payments must be at least $0.99 USD. For a list of minimum prices by currency, see the knowledge base article on Course Pricing plans

We’ve made updates to the pricing block in editor 2.0. When you add a new pricing block in editor 2.0, you can now choose which pricing plans you’d like to display and reorder them in the editor. You will no longer have to display ever pricing option that exists for your course.

Coming up at Teachable

Here’s our updated product roadmap. Click here to enlarge.

Our product and engineering team is working on:

Adding a free trial feature for subscription payments on courses

Giving you the flexibility to choose how long your students have access to a course

Increasing visibility on every payment method you offer to your students: credit/debit card, PayPal, and mobile pay

Building a bundled course and upsell block for page editor 2.0

Giving you the option of adding upsells within a lecture and on the thank you page

Simplifying payment gateways on our platform so you have a much more simplified accounting report

Giving you the option to offer another product

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!