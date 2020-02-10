Messaging Strategy Challenge 2020: Strengthen Your Sales Page Copy

Sales pages are the most critical part of your sales funnel. Why? Because it’s sole purpose is to convince your audience to purchase.

Messaging Strategy Challenge 2020

As an online business owner, you’re always looking to boost your conversions. That’s why this February, we’re challenging you to create a new sales page for an existing or new course—as many as you want!—to test and refine your messaging strategy.

Your sales page copy has the power to move the needle, and it all comes down to segmentation and personalization. Take the time to survey and talk to your audience. What are some patterns you’re noticing? Are there different groups of pain points and goals? Are your audiences from varying channels different?

If you’ve noticed trends but didn’t want to rock your current funnel, take this opportunity to make some changes. Draw out your audience segment, craft your messaging strategy and implement them with different sales pages. Let your core sales page run as-is, and see how the new messaging on your additional sales pages convert.

How do I participate*?

1. Once you’re done creating your sales page(s), submit them here!

2. Our team will pick five standout creators to feature on our blog and social media channels at the end of the challenge.

3. Selection will be determined based on the layout and messaging of your sales pages. Here are some of the things we’ll be looking for:

Is it clear who your target audience is?

What is your offer? Is it immediately clear?

What do you want your audience to do?

Why should your audience trust you?

Are there any resources to help me?

Of course! If you haven’t already taken advantage of TeachableU , our in-house developed course creator training videos, now’s the time. As a creator on a paid Teachable plan, you have access to TeachableU directly from your school admin dashboard.

In addition, here are also some blog posts we recommend:

I’m ready to create my pages!

Login to your Teachable admin dashboard and get started! We look forward to seeing all the beautiful, compelling pages in the next few weeks. Don’t forget to submit your pages via this link when you’re done.

*Only creators on Teachable paid plans are eligible, and there is no additional cost to participate.