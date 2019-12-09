November Product Update: Filing EU VAT for Teachable Transactions

We hope you took advantage of some good Black Friday deals to get most of your holiday shopping out of the way! Better yet, we hope your audience took advantage of any deals you offered this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our team has been working hard to end the year with a bang, so let's see what happened this past month.

What’s new at Teachable?

Filing EU VAT for All Transactions on Teachable Gateways

Starting January 2nd, 2020, we’ll begin filing EU value-added tax (VAT) for all transactions on Teachable Gateways—Teachable Payments and the Monthly Payment Gateway—regardless of whether you have BackOffice enabled. We’ll be providing this to all members using our payment gateways at no additional charge.

Transaction Detail Update

To support this change, we’ve also updated individual transaction details to specify whether or not Teachable has remitted EU VAT for that transaction. With this added field, you’ll know which transactions you’re responsible for remitting VAT.

For more information about this change, please learn more here.

Page Editor

Site Page Access

All users now have access to the new page editor for site pages. If your school was created before 9/18/2019, you'll have access to both the legacy and new page editor. Please note that a page is only editable by the editor used to create it.

Grid Block

On the new page editor, The Text Column with Images block lets you add 2-4 columns of stacked images and text to showcase testimonials, product examples, course categories, and whatever else you can come up with!

Coming up at Teachable…

Here’s our updated product roadmap:

Our product team has continued to reach out to users to learn more about your online business needs. In doing so, we’ve started planning for new products, new features, and new updates in 2020. We’ll continue to research and validate these new ideas before adding them to the roadmap. If you have any ideas or are interested in user research, make sure to comment below with your Teachable school name!

As we plan for 2020, our product and engineering team is still working on:

Adding functionality to our new page editor buttons so they can directly lead to a course’s curriculum, checkout page, or upsell an offer.

Building a featured course block for the new page editor.

Building a bundled course block for the new page editor.

Allows you to create and save custom student filters.

Building the function for you to add Facebook Pixels on Teachable checkout pages.

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!