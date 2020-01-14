Product Update: 2020 at Teachable

Happy New Year! We’re all very excited to be back and start working on new initiatives for you in this upcoming year. To kick it all off, we’ve invited Tommi Forsstrom, our VP of Product, to share his thoughts on what’s to come for you and Teachable in 2020.

2020 at Teachable

Six months ago, I had the privilege of taking the helm of the Teachable Product team, to shape the future of how we help all of you convert your knowledge into income.

Since then, I’ve invested the vast majority of my time learning every possible thing about the problems you’re facing and the opportunities you have. I’ve spoken to many of you personally and dug deep into data to see how you’re already making success happen. I’m constantly blown away by the creativity you—our customers—have shown in pushing the limits of our platform to run your businesses.

In 2020, we’ll be spending all our efforts on making sure that creativity you’ve shown is reciprocated by us. We’ll be working to remove the friction you’ve felt while doing what you do best: monetizing your wisdom in diverse ways beyond just online courses. Running a successful knowledge-based business should be exciting and liberating, and we’ll do our darndest to make sure you succeed to your full potential, while minimizing the drudgery involved.

I firmly believe Teachable is just getting started on its mission. The last five years were a very successful first chapter that helped people generate over a half billion dollars (!!!) in revenue, but the possibilities are so much larger.

The only way we can write the next chapter is in close collaboration with the people actually making it happen: all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to let us know what your business needs to go the extra mile.

- Tommi Forsstrom

What’s new at Teachable

Facebook Pixel Integration

We’re super excited to share that the native Facebook Pixel Integration is now available for all schools on a paid plan.

You can now enable it under Settings > Integrations in your school admin and add your own Facebook Pixel from your Facebook Business account to better track your conversions and drop-offs at checkout. Say goodbye to the guesswork you needed to rely on with the scripts on sales and thank-you pages. The pixel will trigger purchase events, report purchase price, and provide more accurate data on how your audience behaves at purchase.

For more information on how to set up your Facebook Pixel, please refer to our support article.

For additional background, check out Teachable expert Billy Bross's article When to Use Facebook Ads for Your Online Business.

Potential Fraud Warnings

To support your businesses and help you fight potential chargebacks, we have added a new feature to let you know whenever a transaction is flagged as potentially fraudulent. This is now available for anyone using Teachable Payments or the Monthly Payment Gateway.

Stripe—the service Teachable uses to process card payments— describes potential or early fraud warnings as:

Notices generated by card issuers to flag payments that are suspected to be fraudulent. An EFW is created when a cardholder lodges a claim of fraud with their issuing bank and occurs before an official chargeback.

Whenever a transaction on your school triggers a potential fraud warning, school owners will receive an email letting them know which transaction it is. You can even use the new “Potential Fraud” filter in Admin > Sales to help you find any flagged transactions.

To prevent potential chargebacks, you can consider proactively reaching out to these students, or unenrolling and refunding the charges. For more information, check out this Knowledge Base article .

Custom User Filters

To improve the user management experience in your school admin, we’ve introduced a new feature that allows you to save custom user filters for all Teachable members on a paid plan.

Ever find yourself filtering the same cohort of students all the time? Whether for accounting or communication, it’s helpful to be able to easily find the people you want to manage using a simple save filter. With the filter fields we offer, you can now save custom filters you use frequently to save you more time.

For more information on how to use custom filters , please refer to our support article.

European Union VAT Filing

Previously, Teachable would file the European Union's value-added tax (VAT) at an additional charge for school owners opted in to BackOffice.

Since January 2nd, 2020, Teachable now files VAT for all transactions that occur on Teachable Payments or the Monthly Payment Gateway at no additional charge—regardless of whether you have enabled BackOffice.

We’re excited to make filing EU VAT easier for all Teachable members using our payment gateways. It’s another step forward in simplifying and supporting your online course business.

For more information on VAT, take a look at this Knowledge Base article .

Coming up at Teachable

Here’s our updated product roadmap:

Our product and engineering team is working on:

Adding functionality to our new page editor buttons so they can directly lead to a course’s curriculum, checkout page, or upsell an offer.

Building a featured course block for the new page editor.

Building a bundled course block for the new page editor.

Giving you the option to offer another product.

Got suggestions? Got questions? We’re all ears. Comment below, and I’ll respond directly or in the next monthly product updates!