Diversity and inclusion are at the core of Teachable’s values. And, we believe we must continually work to support these efforts, foster a safe space for our employees and creators, and honor these values we hold dear—and do so year round.

This month, in honor of Black History Month, we want to take a moment to celebrate Black creators and leaders in the entrepreneurial space. So, all month we will be highlighting and celebrating Black voices.









To help you better stay abreast of the programming we have coming up, we created this free Trello board of resources, where you’ll find a selection of creators, links, events, and more.

First, you’ll see a curated list of Black creators with links to their websites, courses, social media handles, and more. Get a preview of this lineup below.

Black creators to know—sneak peek









Glo Atanmo is a world traveler, creator, entrepreneur, and host of the podcast “The Glo Show.” Her Instagram is rich with confidence-building quips, creator affirmations and resources, and peeks into her life. Her course, Blog Like a Boss 4.0 , showcases her deep knowledge of content creation, blogging, monetization, and branding and is a must for anyone looking to break into the space.









UK-based graphic designer Brian Kofi Hollingsworth is a must-know for all marketers and creators—whether you’re in the design field or not. His school, The BKH Academy (which is launching soon), will a go-to for those wishing to understand and build Instagram skills. From courses that help create an Instagram stories strategy to expanding your social reach, this is knowledge not to be missed.









If you’re not already following NYT bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones, you should be. Luvvie is a blogging veteran, media and communications expert, seasoned speaker, and most importantly a teacher. Her desire to empower others led her to launch The Do-Better Academy , which features two stellar courses on public speaking.

Read, listen, and learn

Also included in our resource guide are hand-selected articles and essays about Black History Month, the legacy of Black leaders and educators, Black entrepreneurs and thought leaders, and so much more. To accompany our reading guide, we’ve added a selection of podcasts our team at Teachable HQ can’t get enough of, as well.









A calendar of events

Lastly, you’ll find a detailed schedule of our upcoming live streams slated for the upcoming Tuesdays in February. We’re excited to share these amazing discussions and invite you to join us on Instagram so you don’t miss a second of the conversation.

Tuesday, February 9 at 12 p.m. EST: Inclusive leadership strategist and Teachable creator, Theresa Worthy discusses DEI in the workplace

Tuesday, February 16 at 12 p.m. EST: Author, CEO, and Teachable creator Claudine Cox explores balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship

Tuesday, February 23 at 12 p.m. EST: Content expert, entrepreneur, and Teachable creator Jourdan Guyton talks about using social media to showcase your own expertise

Tune in and speak up Follow Teachable on Instagram to join us for these live stream events. Drop comments, ask questions, we want to hear from you. Follow

We hope you use this board as a jumping off point as you join us throughout February for these exciting conversations. And as always, let us know what topics you want to see more of—we’re all ears.

Resources curated by Teachable staffers: Kaivona Parker and Haleigh Fullilove