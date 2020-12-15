We asked a few of our creators about some big professional goals they made in 2020. Aside from them collectively reaching one billion dollars in GMV, there was so much to celebrate.

New beginnings

As of August, Edward Zia told us that his monthly Teachable revenue now covers all of his family expenses—“mortgages, car, internet, food, the lot—life-changing.” Aside from that incredible milestone, he also continues to build his LinkedIn following of more than 100,000 followers and drives new leads using Teachable.

For Ann K. Emery, half of her income previously came from leading in-person workshops to organizations all over the world. “Twent twenty could've been a disaster for my data training business, but Teachable saved the day,” she recounts. “In 2020, I quickly pivoted to online training, and not only made up the income loss from not being able to provide in-person training, but blew my previous numbers away. I'm so grateful that Teachable's platform is easy to use for both the instructors and the participants.”

Soaring goals

Despite the external forces of the world, Ashlee Klevens Hayes saw a dramatic increase in her online business sales. “This is the highest income year my online business has made,” she said. “I nearly doubled the income of my 2019 revenue.”

Aside from her big revenue wins, she was also published in Thrive Global and turned eight in-person speaking engagements into online virtual keynote presentations.

