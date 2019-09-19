Our page editor is getting a facelift!

The look and feel of your online courses play a vital role in the success of your marketing and branding efforts. Beautiful, easy to navigate pages can drive sales and set your course apart from other similar offerings.

Your pages—from your homepage to your sales pages—are some of the best places to make a strong impression on prospective and existing students. They represent your brand, your offer, and your value—they’re where you showcase your knowledge and demonstrate how you can help. That’s why we set out to improve the page editor experience and give you the tools you need behind the scenes to put your best foot forward.

When we roll out the new page editor, you’ll notice changes to all the core functions of the Teachable page editor from customizing your sales page to align with your brand colors to adding more call-to-action buttons. We’ve also improved the formatting options so you can work more efficiently and effectively.

We’ve also completely redesigned the page creation experience on Teachable and we’re extremely excited for you to see what we’ve come up with. It’s never been easier to create beautiful pages on Teachable.

Key Features

Live preview: A true what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) editor to keep everything in front of you and effortlessly take your page from concept to completion.



Auto-save: Rest easy knowing that all your changes will be auto-saved as a draft and won’t be published to the live page until you update it.



New UI navigation: See all the content building blocks you have access to at a glance to make it easier for you to add them as needed.



New & updated content blocks: To give you more flexibility while editing your site or course pages. For example, easier access to text and image in two column layouts.



Edit & style your content: Separate new tabs in each content block to allow you to focus on adding and editing content, and on customizing color and style.

…And that’s not all! We still have additional content blocks we are working on rolling out in the next few months.





Better Page Building Experience

The new page editor layout and user interface gives us the foundation to add additional content blocks in a faster and more flexible way. We look forward to seeing how you use the current content blocks available to you to build your pages, and what blocks we can continue to add for you to better market your courses.

Migration Timeline for Teachable Users

This new page editor is available now for any newly created schools. We’ll begin releasing the new page editor for existing schools next month. Since this is a brand new page editor—new code, new designs, new everything!—we want to make sure we have a thorough migration plan for our existing users and their existing pages.

By releasing to new schools first, we can make sure that everything is working as intended and look for any improvements to be made before migrating our existing users. We’ll also be user testing to find the best migration plan. We know that a lot of you have put effort into creating your pages, so we want to make sure that the transition is as seamless as possible.

The first part of that migration is enabling the new page editor in Site > Pages for existing schools on October 14th—here’s the full migration timeline:

9/18: Available to all new schools

10/14: Available on Site > Pages to all schools created before 9/18

Mid-Nov: Available on course Sales Page and Thank You Page to all schools created before 9/18.

12/17: Legacy page editor and its respective pages will be sunsetted.

We’re sure that you have a lot of questions about the migration, so we’ve created an FAQ section below.

FAQ

Is there any way I can get access to the new page editor early?

We don’t want you to have to recreate your existing pages using the new page editor, so we’re taking a bit more time to make the migration as seamless as possible for existing users.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the new page editor, you can always create a new school and test it out there. You can also volunteer for user testing with us to get a sneak peek of the new page editor! Interested? Comment below and let us know!

How will migration work? Do I have to rebuild all my pages?

No, you will not have to rebuild all your pages! When we roll out page editor to course pages, you’ll have the option to edit your pages using the new page editor, which will automatically replicate your pages for you. If no action is taken, all existing pages* will be replicated by the new page editor by December 17th.

How will I use both versions of the page editor?

For pages under Site > Pages:

Starting October 14th, you’ll be able to use either the legacy editor or the new page editor to create new pages. A page can only be edited by the page editor used to create it. This means if you created a new page with the new page editor, you cannot use our legacy page editor to make changes to it—and vice versa.

For course pages (Sales and Thank You Page):

Starting in mid-November, you’ll be given the option to edit your course’s sales and thank you page using either the legacy page editor or the new page editor. This will give you an early option to preview your pages in the new page editor layout, as well as an option for you to immediately migrate your pages. Once any changes using the new page editor is published, it will override and replace your legacy page editor page. Any edits from then on will only be available using the new page editor.

You can continue to use our legacy page editor to make changes to your course pages until December 17th. All existing pages will be replicated automatically for you and will only be editable by the new page editor after December 17th.

Will I be notified of the migration closer to date?

We’ll be sending you notifications at every migration stage of the new page editor for all existing schools.

Will we still have access to the legacy page editor?

We'll be sunsetting the legacy page editor on December 17th. Doing so allows us to focus our time and efforts on maintaining one page editor. From there, we can continue to build on the new interface and provide faster improvements.

What happens to my old pages after the legacy page editor is sunsetted?

On December 17th, most pages created by the legacy editor will be removed. As we mentioned before, all existing pages can be replicated to the new page editor, so you can take your time to review them and migrate them even earlier.

What if I have a lot of customizations on my existing pages?

We can only imagine how much time and money you may have invested into creating these pages. That's why any page with a block edited by the power editor, or a non-HTML block that has embedded custom HTML will still remain even after the legacy page editor is sunsetted. However, they will no longer be editable.

We are so excited to roll this out to all of you soon. Have additional questions or comments? Let us know below. Don't forget—if you're interested in getting a sneak peek of the new page editor, you can user test with us by expressing interest below.