Our mission has always been to help creators build, customize, market, sell, and share what they know through online courses and coaching. In our quest to help everyone understand the power of knowledge and translate that into a business, we’ve seen more than 100,000 creators turn their skills into profit and earn $1 billion to date.

But, we’ve also heard the concerns and fears that come from becoming an entrepreneur. And with the launch of our new web series, The Creator’s Mind: Fear, we dive into the issues of fear, self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and analyze how these issues affect entrepreneurs.

View the trailer below.





Taking on the hard topics

The Creator’s Mind: Fear takes a refreshing approach to addressing an important issue in entrepreneurship: mental health. According to a study by Michael Freeman , psychiatrist, psychologist, and faculty member of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, entrepreneurs are 50% more likely to report having a mental health condition.

What’s more, mental illness concerns such as depression, stress, and anxiety may have a profound effect on business productivity—even more so than physical disorders— according to research .

This web series doesn’t shy away from these hard topics and even addresses one of the more common woes we hear from creators: imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome, or the feeling of doubt in one’s skills, talents, or accomplishments and overwhelming fear of being a “fraud”, is common for many but is especially prevalent for entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurship can be really lonely—we've heard that from our creators over and over again—and through content like this, through addressing topics such as fear that are so often only whispered about, and through our member community, we're creating a support system that will propel you to new heights as a creator and a business owner,” said Bethany Cantor, Head of Brand and Content at Teachable.

Learning from experts

The Creator's Mind: Fear also includes interviews with creatives who have been there. It delivers insights from top entrepreneurial voices including Seth Godin, Tim Storey, Lisa Nichols, and more. It explores meditation, journaling techniques, and other methods to overcome challenges that many creators face every single day.

“Our goal with this series was to empower creators, at all stages, to realize their full potential without letting fear or self-doubt hold them back,” said Jess Catorc, Head of Partnerships at Teachable.

“Working with the likes of Seth Godin, Lisa Nichols, Gretchen Rubin, and Kim Coles (to name a few) proved that the creator journey and our relationship with fear is constantly evolving and there is more to the story than just overcoming or pushing through these emotions,” she said. “Through stories, motivational messages, and actionable tips, we hope the viewer leaves not just with inspiration but transformation as well.”

This web series is one of many steps we plan to take to address the needs of entrepreneurs beyond the surface level. Mark your calendars for January 12, when the web series will make its debut.

