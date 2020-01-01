Thank you! We're prepping your download and will send it to your inbox in the next 5 minutes.
Welcome Ecommerce-Platform.com Visitors!
This website uses cookies and other tracking tools to provide you with the best experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you understand this and are willing to comply with the terms in our
privacy policy.
Teachable's Easy Checklist for Creating a Mini Course
Now that you have our mini course checklist to help you start your first course, start your free 14 day trial today. No credit card required.
Get Started
In a matter of minutes, you’ll have access to everything you could ever need to create and sell online courses and coaching—our stress-free platform makes it easy—tech skills or no tech skills.
This is the fun part. Show off your brand’s unique POV by using our customization tools to curate and personalize your content.
You didn't go into business to stress over money (quite the opposite) so we've got that covered. Payouts, taxes, affiliates, authors, that's our thing—you do yours.
Here is what Teachable can do for you.
“I've used Teachable to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars in online courses. If you are thinking of creating your own online course, Teachable is the place to be.”
“Everyone knows I roll with Teachable. You should use Teachable. And you can trust Teachable. The products work, the people are solid from the CEO down — and the results are real.”
“FYI – I made $18,000 in the last 7 months of last year on Teachable. So, basically, I'm your biggest fan.”
Melyssa Griffin, MelyssaGriffin.com
Nicole Walters, $1k in 1 Day Academy,
Alanna Kaivalya, Kaivalya Yoga Method Academy, Yoga Beyond the Mat,