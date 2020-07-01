Thank you! We're prepping your download and will send it to your inbox in the next 5 minutes.
Teachable Presents
The Online Coaching Challenge
Let’s build your online coaching business—together.
During the month of July, challenge yourself to launch an online coaching service—and make your first sale! You’ll have exclusive access to live sessions with experts and mentors, as well as valuable content delivered straight to your inbox.
You’re new to online business, and you’re looking for a place to start (and guidance on how to do it!).
You know you have unique knowledge and skills to teach, but you want to make sure you have an audience willing to pay for it.
You have an existing course, and you want a way to provide extra support to students.
You want to provide a premium, high-value product that will help you earn more revenue.
Teachable can help.
Now on Teachable, you can sell and manage your own virtual coaching or consulting services.
With Coaching, you’ll be able to:
Start right away. You can sell a coaching service on its own or before building a course.
Offer free demo calls with individuals as a part of your sales funnel.
Create customized lessons and presentations for a more interactive learning experience.
Add coaching as an automated upsell once students finish a specific lecture within your course.
The Online Coaching Challenge walks you through it.
By joining the Online Coaching Challenge, we’ll walk you through exactly how to make your first coaching sale on Teachable. We'll use time-tested strategies and an easy step-by-step process to help you turn online coaching into a profitable part of your business. Best of all, the challenge follows a weekly schedule so you’ll be held accountable.
Join Teachable's Online Coaching Challenge to make your first (or next) sale as an online coach in one month or less.
By submitting your email address and joining the Challenge you're agreeing to the Challenge Rules and Teachable's Privacy Policy.
Over the course of the month, we’ll be sending you weekly detailed lessons straight to your inbox. Here’s a quick overview:
WEEK 1
Determine the name and price point of your coaching service.
WEEK 2
Build your sales page and intake process using Teachable.
WEEK 3
Launch and promote your service.
WEEK 4
Engage and build relationships with your audience.
WEEK 5
Celebrate your first sale and plan for future success!
Make more than just money.
Throughout the month-long challenge, challenge yourself to get online coaching services up and running with the help of guided steps from the experts at Teachable. By making your first sale by July 31, you’ll receive some extra incentives too:
An official Teachable course certificate to commemorate your accomplishment
A badge to display on your social channels for bragging rights
The chance to be featured on the Teachable blog, Discover marketplace, or our podcast, Everything is Teachable.
The pride of calling yourself a challenge winner!
Of course, that first sale—and the many others to come—is the greatest reward of all!
Get insights from our partners.
During the challenge, you’ll get tips from top Teachable creators, including:
Carrie Green is the founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association - an online platform that inspires and empowers over 350,000 women from around the world to build successful businesses through videos, courses and an engaged online community.
Business Insider named her a "savvy millennial" and Entrepreneur Magazine calls her a "Pinterest Superstar." Former school-teacher turned entrepreneur, Melyssa Griffin, leads a community of over 200,000 entrepreneurs and helps people create profitable, purpose-driven companies, as well as heal from thought patterns that keep them stuck.
You could be next.
Here are just some of the Teachable users who are earning a living from the online courses they’ve built with us:
Suzi Whitford: A blogger turned course creator who made her first coaching sale in four hours
Through her blog and online courses, Suzi specializes in teaching moms how to start their own blogs. After setting up her first online coaching service on Teachable, she promptly made five sales on the first day alone. She doesn’t need to rely on e forms for intake anymore—everything is on Teachable!
David Beckett: Teaches people how to successfully pitch their way to success
David runs an online course called Best3Minutes Pitch Academy, designed to teach people how to give their best pitch to investors and customers. Before the Coaching feature, he used many different softwares for his 1:1 coaching business. But now he can do every—intake, scheduling, and payment—all on Teachable.
Barry Ennis: Offers a personalized training service for fitness entrepreneurs
Barry leads Fitness Career Mastery, a training resource for fitness entrepreneurs. He loves how Coaching has created one central place for students to both enroll in his online courses and book 1:1 calls and sessions. That integration has been key in attracting high-quality clients.
Join Teachable’s Online Coaching Challenge to make your first (or next) sale as an online coach in one month or less.
By submitting your email address and joining the Challenge you’re agreeing to the Challenge Rules and Teachable’s Privacy Policy.
We believe you can! That’s why we’ve broken down the step-by-step process for you. We also believe that doing this in a challenge format, with everyone following along with the same lessons week by week, creates accountability to help you succeed.
Can I participate even if I don’t have an online course?
Yes! In fact, the Coaching feature can be an incredible tool in validating your online course idea. It will help you get a sense for people’s interest and willingness to invest in what you’re offering. Anyone can set up coaching services, and in fact it’s the perfect starting point if you’re not yet ready to create a full length online course.
When does the registration for this challenge close?
Participants must opt-in (on this page) by 11:59 PM PT on June 30, 2020 to take part in Teachable’s Online Coaching Challenge, which includes exclusive challenge content and eligibility for our challenge rewards. You must also have a Basic, Professional, or Business account to join the challenge. (If you don’t have one yet, don’t worry. We’ll help you choose on the next page.)
How long does the challenge last?
The challenge will run from July 1, 2020 to July 30, 2020.
Can I still join Teachable later?
Yes, you can join anytime! But in order to join this challenge, you must join by June 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM PT.
Who is Teachable?
Our goal is to remove all the logistics (like coding and payment processing) to make it easier than ever for you to share your knowledge online. Not only does Teachable provide the technology you need, but we also have a full online training program to help you learn from our most successful creators.
You still haven’t answered my question. Who do I contact?