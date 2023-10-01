WHAT YOU CAN SELL: COACHING
Add more value to your online business through professional one-on-one or small group coaching.
Step 1
Create your coaching product
Create, sell, and manage all aspects of your coaching business on Teachable. Sell your digital coaching services solo or alongside your course or digital download.
Step 2
Upload your content
Customize content based on your audience’s needs. Create milestones, schedule meetings, set-up video calls, send messages and files, and more with coaching at Teachable.
Step 3
Customize and sell
Offer a professional learning experience to your audience with our easy-to-use, customizable sales page.
Building or scaling your online business is easy with these convenient coaching tools.
Payment processing and more
Teachable:pay is an automated way to get paid, manage payouts, and sell more confidently. Get a simple, reliable checkout system, fraud protection, tax-inclusive pricing, global currency conversion, automatic payouts, and more. Plus, enjoy 0% transaction fees on Teachable payment gateways on Pro and Business plans.
A personal touch
Our effortless drag-and-drop builder and customizable templates mean you can personalize your coaching products to align with your style and branding. Plus, you can easily manage, send assignments and files, schedule appointments, and keep your clients on track with their goals.
Scale made easy
With an average price of over $200, digital coaching services are a powerful way to grow your revenue alongside your course or digital downloads. Our built-in upsell and order bump features allow you to market your services to maximize your earning potential.
Coach with care
Who and how you coach is up to you. Our customizable intake block and page editor give you the power to control who you onboard as a client. Deepen your audience experience and coach on your terms.
Meet some professional coaches within the Teachable community and explore their online coaching businesses.
FAQ
Why should I offer coaching on Teachable?
Offering online coaching programs is a great way to add even more value to your online course and digital download offerings. We help you create professional coaching products to grow or scale your business—plus launch a coaching website that supports your clients.
What type of coaching can I sell?
With Teachable, you can easily create one-on-one and group coaching products. Our no-code platform allows you to create milestones to schedule meetings, set-up video calls, send messages and files, and more.
How many coaching products can I sell on a free plan?
You can create and sell one coaching product when you join for free. Our Basic, Pro and Business plans offer unlimited coaching products. View our pricing plans here.
What if I've never sold something online before?
Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Get started on our free plan, and we’ll guide you through our easy-to-use platform, so you can feel confident about starting your own online coaching service.