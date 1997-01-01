Ready, set, go!

Great courses all begin the same way: with a great idea. Since you want to kickstart your course, choosing (and validating) the right course topic is critical for you.

Over the next week, we’ve put together something special for you. You've unlocked a short email series to help you go from idea brainstorm to finished course outline in JUST ONE WEEK. This course kickstarter also includes an exclusive free sneak peek inside TeachableU, our core training program for Teachable creators.

Keep an eye on your inbox, we'll see you there.