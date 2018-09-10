You don’t need to be a bestselling author, or a world-class expert to teach online.

The truth is that you know a lot more than you think you do. We all have knowledge we take for granted. In our heads, this knowledge seems obvious, but it’s groundbreaking to others. And creating a course on Teachable is the way to get hundreds, or even thousands, of people to pay you for that hard-earned knowledge.

You have to trust yourself, and trust that people need those awesome skills or experiences that only you can share. Our best advice is to be yourself, share your knowledge, skills, and passions...and the right people will connect to your teachings and gladly pay you!

Teachable is just the platform that makes it possible for them to select and pay YOU as their chosen instructor. We take care of the tech so that your knowledge can reach the right people and give them a great experience (and a great impression of your expertise at any level!)