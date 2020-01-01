Thank you! We're prepping your download and will send it to your inbox in the next 5 minutes.
Welcome Ecommerce-Platform.com Visitors!
This website uses cookies and other tracking tools to provide you with the best experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you understand this and are willing to comply with the terms in our privacy policy.
New customers: This offer’s just for you
Let's create your online course together. Start now and save $20 a month.
Let us be your partner in putting your ideas into action.
Are you ready to:
Start building your online course or coaching product
Earning money online from knowledge you already have
Grow your existing business
Scale your earnings to stop trading time for money
Make from your existing audience or network
Your success is our success.
More than a platform, we’re your support network and business partners. Here’s how we’ll partner with you to help you grow or build your business.
Need help creating content? We got :u
All plans include teachable:u, our training program built on insights from our most successful schools. We’ll help you create captivating content that provides a real transformation for your students.
Get step-by-step guidance on how to structure your course or coaching offerings, how to price your product, how to create videos, and find your audience.
Meet your next collaborators at :hq
Don’t build your business alone. Once you join, you’ll gain access to our private, in-app community for creators at your level. Learn new launch strategies, share best practices, and network with other creators.
Unlimited courses and coaching—controlled by you
On Teachable, you get unlimited courses and coaching services, unlimited students, and unlimited video bandwidth on any plan. That’s right—unlimited everything.
Award-winning support and live chat
When you need additional support, our award-winning customer care team is on call. Our pro plan includes access to our support team via live chat.
An easy-to-use, customizable platform
Make a big impact on your students
Your students are looking for a transformation, and you have the power to deliver. Create quizzes and course completion certificates, and set course compliance controls that require course completion to move on.
Schedule and host with ease
We integrate seamlessly with Calendly, so you can take coaching clients from booking to intake to scheduling and learning all in one place.
Monetize your knowledge— customize your student experience
Customize your online school experience
“Incredibly easy” and “it just works, out of the box”—real words from real Teachable creators. Easily upload files and build beautiful courses and sales pages. Drag and drop, no coding required.
Use the tools you want to use
We integrate with popular platform tools so you can leave the heavy lifting to the pros. Our extensive list of partners includes Mailchimp, Zapier, ConvertKit, and so many more.
Bottom line? You’re in control
Easily pay affiliates, contributors, and taxes with our simple payment gateways. Drive sales with flexible pricing and promo options. Glean insights through your dashboard, or export data and contact lists to integrated apps.
Stay protected
You can count on seamless hosting and 24/7 monitoring so outages don’t knock you out. Plus, our killer fraud team is on standby to fight bad actors on your behalf.
Grow or scale your business with:
Online courses
Membership programs
Downloadables
One-on-one coaching sessions
Gated content
Start making money online by sharing what you know
And save with our $20/month savings for new customers.
Our Professional plan comes with powerful built-in features
5 admin-level users—primary owner, owners, and authors
0% transaction fees
Priority product support from our award-winning customer care team, including live chat
Unbranded website—use your URLs on your school’s most prominent pages
Advanced reporting to see students’ progress
Integrated affiliate marketing program
Graded quizzes that help your students learn and retain information
Course completion certificates for higher student engagement
Thanks for letting us know! We'll look into it and get back to you ASAP.
Included in all plans:
Instant payouts
Email support
Drip course content
Unlimited students
Integrated payment processing
Lecture comments
Unlimited courses
Third-party integrations
Basic quizzes
Unlimited hosting
Custom domain
Coupon codes
New customers who join us through this webinar will get:
$20/month off our Pro plan
Access to replays from our high-value online conference, Reach Summit ($499 value)
Instant access to our training program, teachable:u
An invitation to join our members-only community, teachable:u
Get started with teachable:u
Build engaging content that transforms your students with teachable:u.
As soon as you join, you’ll have access to our training program to help you create engaging courses and coaching products—that sell.
Course 1: Choose Your Course Topic
The shortcut method to creating a course you know your audience will buy. In this course we help you determine your customer-tested course topic, course name, and course outline—the main building blocks of your online course.
Course 2: Find Your Audience
You don’t need a huge audience to start making money. In this course, we’ll show you how to find and attract your next students, and get them engaged.
Course 3: Build Your Course on Teachable
Here’s where we’ll walk you through the details of building your course content. We’ll show you how to create effective videos, checklists, and templates, in less time. You’ll leave with all the tools you need to create your content and get started building your course on Teachable, without feeling overwhelmed.
Course 4: Launch Your Course
So you have an online course — what’s next? This training will cover everything you need to start making money from your course. You’ll learn the key components to include in your sales page and e-commerce checkout flow, and how to write clean, convincing sales copy.
Meet your next collaborators at teachable:hq
Access our exclusive in-product community of creators at your level. As soon as become a member of the teachable:hq, you’ll see that there a big benefits to being a part of this engaged group of fellow creators.
Learn from other members in a similar business phase as you
We’ve designed :hq so that you’re placed in a group of creators in a similar business phase as youl, so that all the conversations happening are relevant to you, your goals, and where you are right now in your journey.
Advance to higher tiers as you grow
As you progress from “how do I build a sales page?” to “first launch” to “scaling my business” you’ll move on to new tiers inside the community.
Participate in challenges
Sometimes we all just need a fire lit underneath us. Get ready for a serious dose of motivation and inspiration. From accountability partners, to structured challenges, being inside the community means lots of opportunity to keep moving forward.
Start making money online by sharing what you know
And save with our $20/month savings for new customers.
We’re confident you’ll have a great experience with Teachable. In fact, we’ll put our money where our mouth is. If you decide that Teachable isn’t for you at any point within the first 30 days on your plan, we’ll refund 100% of your purchase—no questions asked.
FAQ
Who is eligible for this offer?
This offer is limited only to new customers (or existing customers activating an additional Teachable plan) and creators currently on a Free Plan or Free Trial.
What is the refund policy?
New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within thirty (30) days of offer redemption.