New customers: This offer’s just for you
The perfect place to start earning more in 2021.
Get powerful bonuses with our lowest-priced plan during this limited-time new year offer (Ends January 19, 2021.)
Customers who join a Basic monthly plan through this special offer will get:
The best tool to start selling online courses and coaching online, for just $39.
Three bonus masterclasses to help build your business:
How to Get Your First 3 Clients Masterclass, with Luisa Zhou ($149 value)
5 Powerful Email Strategies to Level Up Your Business Masterclass, with Pat Flynn ($149 value)
Limitless: Supercharge Your Brain to Learn and Achieve Anything Faster Masterclass, with Jim Kwik ($149 value)
Plus:
Instant access to our training program: teachable:u
An invite to our in-product community of fellow entrepreneurs: teachable:hq
Bonus masterclasses to kickoff your goals in 2021
Available exclusively as part of this limited-time offer ($447 value)
“I wish I had these masterclasses when I was starting out. They are perfect for beginners wondering exactly what to do next.” - Lauren C
How to Get Your First 3 Clients, with Luisa Zhou
This is a must-watch masterclass for everyone who’s just starting out their online business. In this direct, tell-it-straight training, Luisa shows you exactly which steps to take to get your first three clients. She also tells you what not to do during this critical starting-out phase to save you time, help you avoid doing too much, and to get results quickly so you can gain momentum in your business.
5 Powerful Email Strategies to Level up Your Business, with Pat Flynn
Get ready to tire out your hand from taking notes. In this masterclass, Pat Flynn gives high impact, actionable advice (and word-for-word scripts) that you can use to grow your business through email.
Limitless: Supercharge Your Brain to Learn and Achieve Anything Faster, with Jim Kwik
This was the blockbuster masterclass from our fall online summit. Jim Kwik shows you the real strategies he uses when he works with legends like Stan Lee or Elon Musk. He gives concrete techniques to boost your focus and productivity while working smarter, not harder.
Are you ready to start earning?
Get access to these masterclasses ($447 value) instantly when you join a Basic monthly plan during this special offer—just $39. Protected by our money-back guarantee.
Let us be your partner in putting your ideas into action.
This offer is for you if you're ready to:
Start building your online course or coaching product
Earning money online from knowledge you already have
Grow your existing business
Scale your earnings to stop trading time for money
Make money from your existing audience or network
Your success is our success.
More than a platform, we’re your support network and business partners. Here’s how we’ll partner with you to help you grow or build your business.
Need help creating content? We got :u
All plans include teachable:u, our training program built on insights from our most successful schools. We’ll help you create captivating content that provides a real transformation for your students.
Get step-by-step guidance on how to structure your course or coaching offerings, how to price your product, how to create videos, and find your audience.
Meet your next collaborators at :hq
Don’t build your business alone. Once you join, you’ll gain access to our private, in-app community for creators at your level. Learn new launch strategies, share best practices, and network with other creators.
Unlimited courses and coaching—controlled by you
On Teachable, you get unlimited courses and coaching services, unlimited students, and unlimited video bandwidth on any plan. That’s right—unlimited everything.
Award-winning support
When you need additional support, our award-winning customer care team is on call.
An easy-to-use, customizable platform
Make a big impact on your students
Your students are looking for a transformation, and you have the power to deliver. Create quizzes and course completion certificates, and set course compliance controls that require course completion to move on.
Schedule and host with ease
We integrate seamlessly with Calendly, so you can take coaching clients from booking to intake to scheduling and learning all in one place.
Monetize your knowledge—customize your student experience
Customize your online school experience
“Incredibly easy” and “it just works, out of the box”—real words from real Teachable creators. Easily upload files, and build beautiful courses and sales pages. Drag and drop, no coding required.
Use the tools you want to use
We integrate with popular platform tools so you can leave the heavy lifting to the pros. Our extensive list of partners includes Mailchimp, Zapier, ConvertKit, and so many more.
Bottom line? You’re in control
Easily pay affiliates, contributors, and taxes with our simple payment gateways. Drive sales with flexible pricing and promo options. Glean insights through your dashboard, or export data and contact lists to integrated apps.
Stay protected
You can count on seamless hosting and 24/7 monitoring so outages don’t knock you out. Plus, our killer fraud team is on standby to fight bad actors on your behalf.
Grow or scale your business with:
Online courses
Membership programs
Downloadables
One-on-one coaching sessions
Gated content
Our Basic monthly plan comes with powerful built-in features
Unlimited students
Unlimited courses and coaching
Instant payouts
2 admin-level users
Custom domain support
Integrated email marketing
Third party integrations
Access to our members-only community
Thanks for letting us know! We'll look into it and get back to you ASAP.
Get started with teachable:u
Build engaging content that transforms your students with teachable:u.
As soon as you join, you’ll have access to our training program to help you create engaging courses and coaching products—that sell.
Course 1: Choose Your Course Topic
The shortcut method to creating a course you know your audience will buy. In this course we help you determine your customer-tested course topic, course name, and course outline—the main building blocks of your online course.
Course 2: Find Your Audience
You don’t need a huge audience to start making money. In this course, we’ll show you how to find and attract your next students, and keep them engaged.
Course 3: Build Your Course on Teachable
Here’s where we’ll walk you through the details of building your course content. We’ll show you how to create effective videos, checklists, and templates, in less time. You’ll leave with all the tools you need to create your content and get started building your course on Teachable without feeling overwhelmed.
Course 4: Launch Your Course
So you have an online course — what’s next? This training will cover everything you need to start making money from your course. You’ll learn the key components to include in your sales page and e-commerce checkout flow, and how to write clean, convincing sales copy.
Meet your next collaborators at teachable:hq
Access our exclusive in-product community of creators at your level. As soon as become a member of the teachable:hq, you’ll see that there are big benefits to being a part of this engaged group of fellow creators.
Learn from other members in a similar business phase as you
We’ve designed :hq so that you’re placed in a group of creators in a similar business phase as you, so that all the conversations happening are relevant to you, your goals, and where you are right now in your journey.
Advance to higher tiers as you grow
As you progress from “how do I build a sales page?” to “first launch” to “scaling my business” you’ll move on to new tiers inside the community.
Participate in challenges
Sometimes we all just need a fire lit underneath us. Get ready for a serious dose of motivation and inspiration. From accountability partners, to structured challenges, being inside the community means lots of opportunity to keep moving forward.
We’re confident you’ll have a great experience with Teachable. In fact, we’ll put our money where our mouth is. If you decide that Teachable isn’t for you at any point within the first 30 days on your plan, we’ll refund 100% of your purchase—no questions asked.
FAQ
Who is eligible for this offer?
This offer is for new customers only and ends January 19, 11:59 p.m. PT.
What is the refund policy?
Try the Basic monthly plan risk free. New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.