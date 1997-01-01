You’re on the fast track.

Wow, you’re a superstar! You’ve already got your content, so you’re ready to skip ahead to the good stuff: putting your course together.

Keep an eye on your inbox, where we’ll share the exact steps our top instructors use to create professional online courses that earn sustainable income over time.

In the meantime, here are a few helpful resources we handpicked for you:

• Offer Lead Magnets Your Audience Wants

• 10 Design Hacks to Brand Your Online Course

• Email Marketing Strategy for Your Online Course Launch