

I’m Haleigh Fullilove, Teachable’s senior social media strategist and new host of the Everything Is Teachable podcast. A little about me personally: I live in New York City, I’m obsessed with astrology, and you can usually find me deep in the clothing racks at an obscure thrift store with an iced coffee in hand.



Aside from being able to bring content to life to educate and entertain you on Teachable’s social media channels, I absolutely love interacting with all of you on a day-to-day basis. Now, I’m really grateful to also have the opportunity to connect with creators on a deeper level as Everything Is Teachable’s new host.