“When I first began freelancing in 2020, I was working with tons of clients, providing content strategy, and support. Before I knew it, I was overbooked and needed to find a way to scale my expertise. When I discovered Teachable, it changed the game. I was able to turn my 1:1 work into a group coaching program where all of my curriculum was hosted in one place. With that shift, I've been able to now serve hundreds of heart centered entrepreneurs!"



— Jourdan Guyton, Social Media Content Coach