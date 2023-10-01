Access for free

<p><span style="background-color: transparent; font-family: inherit; font-size: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-variant-ligatures: inherit; font-variant-caps: inherit; font-weight: inherit; letter-spacing: 0px;">Teachable x Freelancing Females </span><strong style="font-family: 'Basis-Regular', sans-serif;">minicourse&nbsp;</strong></p>

Grow your freelance business with four proven strategies, all using Teachable's powerful, easy-to-use features.

Hear from a panel of Freelancing Females members about how they earn money from online courses.

Learn alongside a panel of Freelancing Females members as we coach them through refining their content and launching a super sellable knowledge product.

With the ability to sell online courses, coaching sessions, and digital downloads, you can build a new revenue stream that isn’t dependent on client budgets. It’s the perfect way to earn recurring income.

“When I first began freelancing in 2020, I was working with tons of clients, providing content strategy, and support. Before I knew it, I was overbooked and needed to find a way to scale my expertise. When I discovered Teachable, it changed the game. I was able to turn my 1:1 work into a group coaching program where all of my curriculum was hosted in one place. With that shift, I've been able to now serve hundreds of heart centered entrepreneurs!"

— Jourdan Guyton, Social Media Content Coach

<p>How Jourdan Guyton gets it done</p>

Questions and answers

Why are Freelancing Females and Teachable partnering?

It’s all about empowering freelancers. Freelancing Females is a network of talented freelancing women connecting for job leads, collaboration opportunities, resource exchanges, and more. Meanwhile, Teachable offers a new way for freelancers to earn and build impact through knowledge products.

Why a minicourse?

After hosting this content as a live workshop series, we saw so many Freelancing Females members watching the replays and implementing the learnings. By making this series available on-demand as a minicourse, we want you to take advantage of the resources whenever you’re ready to get started.

I’m ready to try Teachable now. How can I start?

Easy—join a free plan on Teachable to start exploring. A free plan lets you sell one of each product: courses, coaching, and digital downloads. No credit card required.

