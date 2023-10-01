Arts & crafting
With Teachable, you can grow your arts or crafting business with flexibility. Train and inspire students while getting paid—on your own terms.
Whether you’re an art teacher looking to break away from your 9-to-5, or you’re a skilled baker who’s passionate about cake decorating; Teachable is the no-code platform to help you grow an impactful online business.
Create new income streams by selling a course on the ins-and-outs of embroidery, offer coaching sessions to help students learn watercolor painting, or get your content into the hands of your audience with downloadable templates, video tutorials, and more.
Check out these arts and crafts success stories on Teachable
Teachable’s industry-leading tools will help you bring in more students and more revenue.
With her coaching videos and inspirational approach to teaching, Cheryl has over 125 million views on YouTube and is considered one of the top vocal coaches in the world.
I looked at many class hosting websites and kept coming back to Teachable as the best option. Personally, I like the clean, professional look of Teachable schools. I liked that I could start out on low pricing, which meant low risk, and I loved the autonomy for me as the creator.”
Kelly Casanova
The Online Weaving School
You ask, we answer
What can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
Is there a refund policy?
New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.
How do I start teaching art online?
First, choose your specific topic and potential audience. Tailor your business to a niche; for instance, acrylic pouring, foundations of oil painting, or watercolor techniques.
To teach online, you’ll need to create some form of content—generally video lessons and supplemental materials, such as worksheets, presentations, etc. When creating content, it’s a good idea to consider the logistics of your online class such as filming in a place with good lighting, promoting it on social media, etc.
Join Teachable for free to easily upload your content and turn it into a sellable online course, coaching product, or digital download.
Can you make money teaching art online?
Teaching art lessons online is a great way to share your gifts with the world—while earning income on your own terms. With Teachable, you can charge money and collect payment for your online courses. We even make it easier to handle the business side of things with teachable:pay.
Can I teach art online without a degree?
With Teachable, you can start right where you’re at. You don’t need a degree; all you need to start teaching beginner art classes is a willingness to share your wisdom and knowledge with others. The only expertise you need is your own.
You don’t need to understand website coding or know highly technical marketing or accounting skills. Once you’ve narrowed down exactly what you’d like to teach, we’ll help you set up your course and start selling.
Does Teachable own my content and student information?
No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.
Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?
Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.