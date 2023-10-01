Marketing & business
With Teachable, you can grow your entrepreneurship or marketing business with flexibility. Train and empower students while getting paid—on your own terms.
Whether you’re a product marketer looking to break away from your 9-to-5 or an influencer wanting to teach others how to expand their audience, Teachable is the no-code platform to help you grow an impactful online business.
Create new income streams by selling a course on the ins-and-outs of brand pitching, offer coaching on personalized business strategy, or get your content into the hands of your audience with downloadable email templates, ebooks, and more.
Get inspired by successful business and marketing creators on Teachable
Teachable’s industry-leading tools will help you bring in more students and more revenue.
Hear from Andrea on crafting a stellar social media strategy and how she’s used Teachable to help build her business, Savvy Social School.
Teachable has been an absolute game-changer for me as a course creator. I can't express enough how much I love this platform! The ease of use is simply unparalleled. From creating and designing courses to managing students and tracking progress, Teachable has made every aspect of my teaching journey effortless. What stands out the most is the intuitive interface that makes it a breeze to set up courses, upload content, and customize the look and feel to match my brand. Teachable's simplicity and user-friendly features have made it my go-to choice."
Kaye Putnam
Kayeputnam.com
You ask, we answer
What can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
Is there a refund policy?
New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.
How do I teach business online and get paid?
First, choose your specific topic and potential audience. Tailor your business to a niche; for instance, social media marketing, foundations of project management, or sales techniques.
To teach online, you’ll need to create some form of content—generally video lessons and supplemental materials, such as worksheets, presentations, etc. When creating content, it’s a good idea to consider the logistics of your online class such as filming in a place with good lighting, promoting it on social media, etc.
Join Teachable for free to easily upload your content and turn it into a sellable online course, coaching product, or digital download.
What qualifications do you need to teach business online?
Besides a passion for the topic, it’s best to have worked in business, marketing, or have had entrepreneurial experience. Bottom line: you should have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to confidently teach others about your niche.
Does Teachable own my content and student information?
No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.
Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?
Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.