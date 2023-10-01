Creator login
Personal Development

Teachable is the flexible way to grow your personal development business. Help your students become their best selves while generating income on your terms. 

<h1>Teach personal development online</h1>

How are you helping people grow? Whether you’re passionate about teaching leadership skills, career development, emotional intelligence, or a host of other topics, Teachable is the no-code platform to help you reach more students and scale your online business. 

Create new income streams by selling courses on self-care, offering 1:1 coaching sessions to help people maintain healthy relationships, or get your content into the hands of your audience with ebooks on mindfulness, podcast episodes, PDFs, and more.

Real creators, real success

Listen to get to know the story behind how Stacey and Rachel, of Decoding Couples, decided to work together, the transformations they’ve provided their students with, best practices for growing your social media accounts, and more.

<p>Everything is Teachable podcast: Decoding Couples</p>

What really has clinched it for me, why I chose Teachable, and why I love it and will continue to do my online courses with Teachable, is the great support that they have.”

Julia Stoian

Live. Write. Thrive

What can I sell on Teachable?

You can sell online courses, coaching, and digital downloads all on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.

Does Teachable own my content and student information?

No. Unlike other similar platforms, you own your students’ emails, along with every piece of content you upload.

Is there a limit to the number of students or products I can have on Teachable?

Published product and student limits depend on which plan you’re on. See our pricing page for specific details.

Is there a refund policy?

New customers who join a paid Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.

