Teachable Instagram Sweepstakes: Holiday Celebration

These Official Rules function as a contract between You (“You” or “Entrant”) and Teachable (“Teachable”). By entering this Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), You agree to these Official Rules and Teachable’s Terms, including Teachable’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. All decisions and determinations by Teachable are final. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, Teachable shall have the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes in its sole discretion.

This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

1. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry (or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older). All federal, state, and local regulations apply. LIMIT ONE ENTRY PER PERSON. NOT TRANSFERABLE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Employees of Teachable, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, and agencies, and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and/or “step”) and persons living in their household (whether related or not) are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

2. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: Sweepstakes begins on December 23, 2020 at 12:01 p.m. EST and ends on December 26 at 11:59 pm EST (“Sweepstakes Period”). Teachable’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Sweepstakes.

3. HOW TO ENTER: To receive one (1) entry (“Entry”) into the Sweepstakes:

- log into your instagram account (if you don’t have an Instagram account, you’ll need to sign up for one to participate, which can be done for free)

- follow @teachable on Instagram

- like Teachable’s sweepstakes post

- tag a friend who needs this merchandise

Due to the way that Instagram operates, your Instagram account must be set to public for Teachable to receive your entry.

All Entries must be received and recorded during the Sweepstakes Period to be considered valid. Entrants may not enter with multiple Instagram accounts nor may entrants use any other device or artifice to register/enter under multiple identities.

4. RANDOM DRAWING: Five (5) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about December 28th, 2020 from among all eligible Entries received. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received.

5. PRIZE DETAILS: Each winner will receive: one (1) Teachable branded mug; one (1) Teachable branded beanie; and one (1) Teachable branded crewneck sweatshirt. Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $212 dollars.

6. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Each potential winner will be notified by Teachable via Instagram direct message. Teachable will request potential winner’s contact information (including email address, mailing address and date of birth). Potential winner must provide the requested information within twenty-four (24) hours or the prize may be forfeited.

Potential winner must have a public profile on their Instagram account used to enter in order to receive the notification or prize will be forfeited. All potential winners are subject to verification by Teachable, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters related to this Sweepstakes. An entrant is not a winner even if the entrant receives a message he or she won, unless and until the entrant's eligibility has been verified.

Teachable is not responsible for any change in Entrant's Instagram account and email address or mailing address after he/she has provided such information. If attempted notification or prize is returned as undeliverable or if potential winner cannot be verified, prize may be forfeited.

7. PRIVACY POLICY: All personal information submitted in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by Teachable’s Privacy Policy. By entering this Sweepstakes, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to our privacy policy.

8. PUBLICITY: You agree that entering into this Sweepstakes constitutes Your consent to provide Teachable with an unconditional, irrevocable, nonexclusive worldwide license allowing Teachable and its designees to use Your name, prize information, likeness, city and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further notice or consent.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Winner is solely responsible for any taxes on the prize. No cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered. No transfer of prize is permitted. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. If the prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Teachable reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value.The Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, express or implied. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including but not limited to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Teachable reserves the right to (a) cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, and (b) disqualify any individual who is responsible for such action. If the Sweepstakes is discontinued for any reason, Teachable, at its sole discretion, may choose to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded.

10. RELEASE: To the extent permitted by law, by participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrant agrees to release and hold harmless Teachable, and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotional partners, prize partners, agents and agencies, and their officers, directors and employees (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt, use or misuse of any prize.

11. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: The Released Parties assume no responsibility or liability resulting from Entrant's participation in or attempt to participate in the Sweepstakes or from (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, printers or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors or human error; (d) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (e) late, lost, or undeliverable mail; (f) any defect in a prize or inability to participate in the Sweepstakes or use a prize, or (g) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or use or misuse of any prize. Participation in the Sweepstakes is at the user's own risk. If for any reason an entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, the Entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, if it is possible.

12. DISPUTES/GOVERNING LAW: Except where prohibited by law, You agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. You further irrevocably and unconditionally agree that these Official Rules constitute the entire agreement between the parties and all issues, questions, disputes, or any other disagreements of any kind regarding these Official Rules, enforceability thereof, or any rights, obligations, omissions, or any responsibilities under this agreement of any kind shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without application or reference to the principles of conflicts of law, whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction. Any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall attorneys' fees be awarded. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, TEACHABLE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES WITH RESPECT TO ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION TEACHABLE’S PERFORMANCE OR BREACH OF THIS AGREEMENT) FOR ANY REASON. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, THE PARTIES HEREBY WAIVE THEIR RIGHT TO A JURY TRIAL WITH RESPECT TO ALL CLAIMS AND ISSUES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT WHETHER ARISING IN CONTRACT OR TORT, AND INCLUDING ANY CLAIM FOR FRAUDULENT INDUCEMENT THEREOF.

13. LEGAL NOTICE: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE CHALLENGE, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL & CIVIL LAWS AND TEACHABLE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

14. TEACHABLE INFORMATION:

Teachable, Inc.

470 Park Avenue South, 6th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Email: [support@teachable.com](support@teachable.com]