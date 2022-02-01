Join the challenge—and pre-sell your next course in 30 days.
Build an online course that’s ready to pre-sell in 30 days.
Creating a fully launched course has a lot of moving parts—that’s why we redesigned our Launch Accelerator Challenge to include live programming, so you don’t have to do it alone.
The Launch Accelerator Challenge is available to all Teachable customers on a paid plan.
You can start on a Basic plan for just $39/month (billed annually). You’ll be entered into the challenge as soon as you join.
Four weeks worth of detailed strategies and steps straight from the Teachable team
Weekly emails with updates to keep you on track
Worksheets, templates, and scripts you can use to promote your course
Demos that show you exactly how to build your sales page, set up payments, and more
Real-life examples to show you what works (and what doesn’t)
The Launch Accelerator Challenge is specifically designed for motivated creators who need guidance and a set schedule to hold them accountable and help them take action. If any of these descriptions sound familiar, you won’t want to miss it:
You’ve thought about (or started) creating a course in the past, but something always distracts you from finishing it.
You think that being ready to launch means having a perfectly polished, complete version of your course.
You want a framework to help you earn money before finishing your entire course.
You have a goal of creating a course but need step-by-step guidance to achieve it.
You wish you had a community of experts and fellow creators for built-in support and accountability.
Launch Accelerator is available to all paid Teachable members.
Click below to select a plan and join the challenge. Plans start at just $39
You (yes, you) can launch in just four weeks
Creating a fully launched course has a lot of moving parts—that’s why we redesigned our Launch Accelerator Challenge to include live sessions, so you don’t have to do it alone. Our customer success experts are here every step of the way.
Create and customize your online course
Establish a lead magnet
Start crafting your course promotion and ongoing campaigns
Design your curriculum outline
Prepare for your first pre-sale
By joining Launch Accelerator, you’ll learn how to build out the foundation and key marketing assets of your next online course in 30 days so that it’s ready to pre-sell.
Here’s what you’ll accomplish each week:
Week one: Foundation
Learn your way around the Teachable platform. You’ll walk away knowing how to identify your audience and map out your course curriculum.
Week two: Pre-sale prep
Create an impactful sales page and become an expert in all things pricing and payments.
Week three: Customize and promote
Discover course promotion strategies and learn about features that will help you customize your school.
Week four: Pre-flight check
Walk through how students will experience your school, and receive feedback from our team of experts.
And our mission is simple: We help creators turn their knowledge into thriving, scalable online businesses. From online courses to coaching products, you’ll have the power to build high-quality learning experiences, connect with students around the world, and maximize your earning potential. Most importantly, Teachable lets you maintain full ownership of every aspect of your content and brand.
We heard you
“I’m not sure I’m ready. I need time.”
If you wait until you feel 100% ready, you might never get started. This challenge is designed to help kickstart your next course launch, no matter your experience level.
“I want guidance on what to do.”
This challenge is about more than, well, challenging you. It’s also about giving you the guidance and support you need to get your course ready to sell in less than a month.
“I’m nowhere near launching my course. I have so much content to finish first.”
You can pre-sell your course before it’s finished. As a bonus, in the challenge, you’ll get the framework to guide you towards making sales—so you’re getting paid for your time.
“I don’t know of many strategies to help launch my course.”
Even if you don’t have an arsenal of launch strategies at the moment, our team of Teachable experts will help you tap into proven tools and strategies so your course can take off.
Our challengers get results
Geri P. - 2021 challenge participant
Your questions, answered
Who is eligible to join the Launch Accelerator Challenge?
The challenge is open to anyone on a paid Teachable plan. If you are not yet a customer, click here to select a plan and join the challenge.
How long does the challenge last?
The challenge officially runs for 30 days, but you may finish sooner.
Can I participate if I’ve never made a course before?
This challenge is great for seasoned course creators and first-timers alike. We’ll fast-track you through all the steps you need to create and launch your course—whether it’s your first, second, or fifteenth.
I can’t tune in live, how do I access the replays?
The recordings from the live sessions will be uploaded directly into their corresponding lecture. This includes both the video itself and the chat, so you have access to links and the full conversation.
How long will I have access to the course?
As long as you stay on at least a Basic plan, you’ll have access to the Launch Accelerator materials.
Is my school really going to be reviewed?
That’s right! At the end of week four, we offer you the chance to submit your school for feedback from the Teachable team. To be eligible, you’ll need to:
Publish your sales page, course, and curriculum. But note that you can still be working on the lecture content!
Set up your payment gateway.
Create at least one pricing plan.
We’ll guide you through doing all this in weeks 1-2.
I still have questions. Who do I contact?
We’re happy to help answer your questions! Just email us at [email protected]
