Join the challenge—and pre-sell your next course in 30 days.

Build an online course that’s ready to pre-sell in 30 days.

Creating a fully launched course has a lot of moving parts—that’s why we redesigned our Launch Accelerator Challenge to include live programming, so you don’t have to do it alone.

Already a Teachable customer?

To join Launch Accelerator, please enter the email address associated with your paid Teachable plan.

<p>Launch Accelerator Challenge</p>


The Launch Accelerator Challenge is available to all Teachable customers on a paid plan. Not sure about Teachable yet?
You can start on a Basic plan for just $39/month (billed annually). You’ll be entered into the challenge as soon as you join.

Already a Teachable customer?

To join Launch Accelerator, please enter the email address associated with your Teachable plan.

  • Four modules worth of detailed strategies and steps straight from the Teachable team

  • Weekly emails with updates to keep you on track

  • Worksheets, templates, and scripts you can use to promote your course

  • Demos that show you exactly how to build your sales page, set up payments, and more

  • Real-life examples to show you what works (and what doesn’t)

<p>By joining Launch Accelerator, you&rsquo;ll gain the tools, guidance, and resources you need to launch and pre-sell your next course in 30 days or less, including:</p>

The Launch Accelerator Challenge is specifically designed for motivated creators who need guidance and a set schedule to hold them accountable and help them take action. If any of these descriptions sound familiar, you won’t want to miss it:

  • You’ve thought about (or started) creating a course in the past, but something always distracts you from finishing it.

  • You think that being ready to launch means having a perfectly polished, complete version of your course.

  • You want a framework to help you earn money before finishing your entire course.

  • You have a goal of creating a course but need step-by-step guidance to achieve it.

  • You wish you had a community of experts and fellow creators for built-in support and accountability.

Launch Accelerator is available to all paid Teachable members.
Plans start at just $39
Sign up now

Already a Teachable customer?

You (yes, you) can launch in just four weeks

Creating a fully launched course has a lot of moving parts—that’s why we redesigned our Launch Accelerator Challenge to include live sessions, so you don’t have to do it alone. Our customer success experts are here every step of the way.

Create and customize your online course

Establish a lead magnet

Start crafting your course promotion and ongoing campaigns

Design your curriculum outline

Prepare for your first pre-sale

By joining Launch Accelerator, you’ll learn how to build out the foundation and key marketing assets of your next online course in 30 days so that it’s ready to pre-sell.

Here’s what you’ll accomplish:

Week one: Foundation

Learn your way around the Teachable platform. You’ll walk away knowing how to identify your audience and map out your course curriculum.


Week two: Pre-sale prep

Create an impactful sales page and become an expert in all things pricing and payments.

Week three: Customize and promote

Discover course promotion strategies and learn about features that will help you customize your school.

Week four: Pre-flight check

Walk through how students will experience your school, and receive feedback from our team of experts.

And our mission is simple: We help creators turn their knowledge into thriving, scalable online businesses. From online courses to coaching products, you’ll have the power to build high-quality learning experiences, connect with students around the world, and maximize your earning potential. Most importantly, Teachable lets you maintain full ownership of every aspect of your content and brand.

<p>We&rsquo;re Teachable</p>

We heard you

“I’m not sure I’m ready. I need time.”

If you wait until you feel 100% ready, you might never get started. This challenge is designed to help kickstart your next course launch, no matter your experience level.

“I want guidance on what to do.”

This challenge is about more than, well, challenging you. It’s also about giving you the guidance and support you need to get your course ready to sell in less than a month.

“I’m nowhere near launching my course. I have so much content to finish first.”

You can pre-sell your course before it’s finished. As a bonus, in the challenge, you’ll get the framework to guide you towards making sales—so you’re getting paid for your time.

“I don’t know of many strategies to help launch my course.”

Even if you don’t have an arsenal of launch strategies at the moment, our team of Teachable experts will help you tap into proven tools and strategies so your course can take off.

Launch Accelerator is open to all Teachable customers on a paid plan.

Sign up now

Already a Teachable customer?

Our challengers get results

"This challenge broke down the seemingly overwhelming process of launching a course into actionable steps with a clear process. I launched my course to my audience in record time thanks to this challenge."

Geri P. - challenge participant

Your questions, answered

Who is eligible to join the Launch Accelerator Challenge?

The challenge is open to anyone on a paid Teachable plan. If you are not yet a customer, click here to select a plan and join the challenge.

Can I participate if I’ve never made a course before?

This challenge is great for seasoned course creators and first-timers alike. We’ll fast-track you through all the steps you need to create and launch your course—whether it’s your first, second, or fifteenth.

I’m not sure I’m ready. What if I need more time?

Here’s a little secret: If you wait until you feel 100% ready, you might never get started. This challenge is designed to help kickstart your next course launch, no matter where you’re starting from.

I want step-by-step guidance on how to launch my course. Is this challenge right for me?

This challenge is about more than, well, challenging you. It’s also about giving you the exact steps you need to take to get your course ready to sell in less than a month. You’ll have guidance and support every step of the way.

What if my course isn’t fully ready to launch in 30 days?

You can always pre-sell your course before it’s finished. This way, you’ll know your course idea is something that will sell before spending the time to create your content. As a bonus, you can start earning while still creating your content—so you’re getting paid for your time.

What’s a pre-sale?

To pre-sell your course means to sell it while it’s still in development. This way, you can start earning money from your course while you’re still working on it, get early feedback from students, and see if there’s a demand for your course.

What if I don’t have an audience yet?

Even if you don’t have an email list or follower count in the thousands, you still have an audience. We’ll help you tap into your existing network to find your perfect customers.

I still have questions. Who do I contact?

Log in to contact Teachable Support or visit the Help Center.

Launch Accelerator is open to all Teachable customers on a paid plan.

Sign up now

Already a Teachable customer?

