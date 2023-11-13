The Launch Accelerator is included with all Teachable paid plans. Choose an annual plan and get an additional 20% off (exclusively through this challenge offer).
*0% transaction fees on any Teachable payment gateway (i.e. teachable:pay or Monthly Payment Gateway).
Unlock two ways to reach your course launch goals.
Go from concept to content fast. With Teachable’s robust suite of AI tools, you:
Get our writing assistant, quiz generator, and more
Spend more time building an engaged audience
Launch quickly (creators publish courses 10x faster on average)
Make sales before completing your content. By pre-selling your course, you:
Validate that your idea will sell
Start earning while you’re still creating
Refine your content with real-time feedback
Take advantage of both pre-selling and AI tools to maximize your course and launch it fast.
Discovering Calm: A Parent's Guide
Michelle Swann Young
Module 1
Module 2
Module 3
Module 4
With over 47 million students worldwide, Teachable is where creators come to build more impactful businesses with courses, coaching, memberships, and downloadable products—no coding or design skills required. If you're ready to engage your audience and get paid on your terms, we've got the easy-to-use tools and people-powered support you need to succeed.
Get instant access to the Launch Accelerator Challenge when you sign up for a paid Teachable plan.
Your questions answered
Who can join the Launch Accelerator Challenge?
The challenge is open to anyone on a paid Teachable plan. If you are not yet a customer, click here to select a plan and join the challenge.
Can I join the challenge if I’ve never created a course before?
Yes! We’ll fast-track you through all the steps you need to create and launch your course—whether it’s your first, second, or fifteenth.
I want to learn step-by-step how to launch my course. Is this challenge right for me?
This self-guided program will give you an easy-to-follow path to get your course ready to sell fast. You’ll have guidance and support every step of the way.
How long is the challenge?
This challenge is self-guided so you can streamline your goals on your timeline. But if you want to start earning sooner, you can always pre-sell your course before it's finished. This will help you validate your course idea and earn while creating your content.
What does it mean to pre-sell?
To pre-sell your course means to sell it while it's still in development. This way, you can start earning money from your course while you're working on it, get early feedback from students, and see if there's a demand for your course.
What else can I sell on Teachable?
You can sell online courses, coaching, digital downloads, and memberships (plus community—coming soon!) on Teachable. You can also package any of your products together to sell as bundles.
I still have questions. Who do I contact?
Log in to contact Teachable Support or visit the Help Center.