TEACHBALE PRESENTS
The Creator Startup Kit
A carefully curated bonus bundle that will take you from “ambitious but overwhelmed,” to making an impact and income with your course idea, before the year is out.
Because right now, we’re willing to bet you’ve been inspired by all the amazing speakers and stories you’ve heard this week…
…but you’re starting to ask yourself some uncomfortable questions.
The most uncomfortable question of all?
“Who am I to call myself an expert?”
This is a question that every course creator carries with them throughout their career.
Some days, when you’re high on the kind of intrinsic motivation reserved only for “I could never have done it without you” messages, you feel unstoppable.
On others, you feel like you’re faking it, and the feeling of imposter syndrome lasts for days.
The point we’re trying to make?
Since the “am-I-really-good-enough?” mind chatter never goes away, if you choose to listen to it, you’ll probably never get started.
Here’s what we want you to know:
You don’t need degree certifications, formal qualifications, or an arbitrary number of years experience before creating a course that impacts hundreds of people.
If there’s something you’re good at…
And you’re a few steps ahead of the people you want to teach…
And you’re driven by a desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others…
You deserve to be well-paid in exchange for your knowledge, skills, and expertise (rather than feeling bad when strangers on the internet, lovely as they are, ask if they can “pick your brain” for free).
You deserve to be well-known for your unique method, approach, or technique (rather than holding on too tightly and keeping it all to yourself).
But most importantly…
You deserve to promote yourself to what we think is the best job in the world...
I stopped by my kids’ school today and was asked if I was able to sub for an afternoon. I declined as I’ve been busy with a course launch and she commented that it was an opportunity for me to earn a little money. I didn’t tell her that when I sub or teach at the school, I’m actually making far less than I make teaching online from home. Shout out to everyone making more money online than in a ‘real job!’ I don’t have a million dollar business (yet) but I do have 5 years of stability and growth and a business model I completely love. It’s about more than money, but it is kind of funny when you get a remark like that and realize people still have no idea that ‘content creator’ is a legit career.
Angela Fehr
With all the time I saved, I threw it into actually marketing my course...
I want to say a huge THANK YOU to the Teachable team! I had created online courses before, without much success. This time, I decided to host my (virtual assistants) course on Teachable. It was SO easy and so much faster than hosting on my own platform. With all the time I saved, I threw it into actually marketing and planning a legit launch. It made ALL the difference in the world. I closed cart with $41k in sales (with a list of only 2,000!) Trust me - if I can do this... you can too!
Abbey Lynn Ashley
A game-changer in terms of monetizing my travel blog...
Thank you SO much for creating such an incredible platform. Selling online courses has been a game-changer in terms of monetizing my travel blog. Best of all, it allows me to make money in a way that truly helps my community, by delivering wisdom, strategies and support that can benefit their lives. I've tried a number of online course building platforms, and Teachable -- from the support to beautiful design to the endless features, especially the automation options -- is a clear winner. So, thank you times a million! :)
Jesse Fiesta
Ever since we started in 2014, we’ve helped new and aspiring course creators like you, to overcome mental hurdles and plug knowledge gaps, so they can quickly turn their course ideas into impact and income.
Over the last five years, we’ve helped over 68,000 creators in over 145 countries launch over 219,000 courses teaching everything from watercolor painting to drone piloting.
And after talking with hundreds of our most successful creators, we’ve realized something significant.
No matter what they teach, our top-earning creators all tend to use a similar eight-step framework to build their best courses from scratch:
Brainstorming and narrowing down their course topic ideas.
Validating how profitable their course topic is (before they spend hours creating the content).
Mapping out their course curriculum.
Creating content that speaks to their audience.
Building their audience.
Pricing their course.
Creating a 30-day launch strategy.
Analyzing their launch results and making strategic changes for next time.
Once we realized we had a proven step-by-step system for launching a successful course, we did what we’d encourage anyone else to do…
We built our own online school for course creators called TeachableU, and everyone who upgrades to a Teachable plan gets access to it right away.
With access to our proven system for turning your big ideas into impact and income, we’re confident you’ll have your first (or next!) course created and selling in no time.
But then we asked ourselves...
“Besides providing the best course creation software on the planet, and offering TeachableU, which outlines our proven course creation system…
What else can we do to inspire you — a new aspiring course creator — to take action, and start a successful business creating courses that make an impact and income, now?”
That’s when we decided to create something extra-special, just for people like you, who showed up and played full-out with us during Teachable LIVE.
So we made a few calls, talked to a few of our closest friends, and created something we think you’ll love…
The Creator Startup Kit
A carefully curated, limited-time bonus bundle that will take you from ambitious (yet overwhelmed) to making an impact and income with your course idea—before the year is out.
We know that you’re ready to create something amazing.
And we want to take all the guesswork out of creating your first (or next) online course so that you can start turning your ideas into impact and income.
We reached out to some of our closest friends who are serious superstars in their respective fields and invited them to be part of your journey.
These course creators have proven track records for helping thousands of people like you take action, get results, and skyrocket their incomes.
Not only did they say “yes!” they’ve also agreed to share their very best courses with you!
We’re confident that with their specialist knowledge and know-how in your back pocket, and Teachable as your course creation software, you’ll have everything you need to create, market, and sell your first (or next!) online course!
Let’s take a closer look at the additional bonuses you’ll receive when you upgrade to a Teachable plan today:
Bonus #1
Melyssa Griffin’s 33 Email Templates to Help You Engage, Build Trust, and Sell to Your List
How do you effectively build trust and a good relationship with your audience? How do you get them ready and excited to want to buy your course or products? Even if you have the top strategies in place to grow your list, one of the biggest questions creators face is “What do I actually write in those emails?”
In this bonus, you’ll get Melyssa’s proven email templates (that you can copy and paste into your own business!) to ensure you get the best results in the least amount of time.
$297 VALUE$0
Bonus #2
Clicks to Clients Masterclass by Bushra Azhar
Learn the most effective strategies for attracting high-quality “clicks” (AKA visitors and potential customers) to your website and convert them into raving (and paying!) customers. In this training, you’ll also get Bushra’s proven email scripts (that you can “plug and play”) to not only skyrocket your results but accomplish all of this without spending money on costly mediums like ads or sponsorships.
$299 VALUE$0
Bonus #3
Get Your First Sale Already! by Regina Anaejionu
Get access to Regina’s ultimate program and guided "First Sale Challenge" to help you make your first sale. You’ll learn the most effective strategies for attracting potential customers (even if you don’t have an audience!) and determine the best method for selling your products to them.
$249 VALUE$0
Bonus #4
Teachable LIVE: On-Demand Workshop Recordings from Team Teachable
After this week, all workshop replays from our Teachable LIVE summit will disappear for good for everyone except Teachable customers. But if you upgrade today, you’ll be able to watch (or rewatch!) this incredible content anytime you’d like. Unlock unlimited access to the recordings from all speakers, panels, and broadcast sessions from Teachable LIVE 2019. If you missed a few workshops, want to go back and take notes, or want to watch later as your business grows, these recordings will be a massive shortcut in your course creation journey. You can’t get this kind of advice and guidance anywhere else.
$499 VALUE$0
Plus
Bonus #5
8 weeks of complimentary live group coaching with Team Teachable (reserved only for those who upgrade to our Professional Plan)
Get the help you need to succeed. Join Team Teachable each week for our live group calls as we answer questions from Teachable customers (including you!). Not only will you get the opportunity to speak with experts on our team, but you'll also absorb a ton of invaluable knowledge listening to questions and thoughts from fellow course creators. (Only available when you choose the Professional plan.) These 8 group coaching calls are a great way to learn more about what it takes to build a successful Teachable school—and you can start anytime.
$499 VALUE$0
Testimonials
“I only signed up three weeks ago, but since then, I've watched all the bonus trainings, and now I’m less than a week away from finishing my course and making my sales page live! I couldn’t have done it without you. Thanks Teachable!”
“Why didn't I know about Teachable when I was thinking about creating my course? Everything you need to be successful is included in TeachableU!!! EVERYTHING! I bought an expensive program to learn how to create my course. If I’d known about Teachabler sooner, I could’ve saved myself almost $1300 USD!”
“I upgraded to the Basic plan earlier this week and it has to be the best investment I've made in a long time. The platform is easy to navigate, and my school and courses look fantastic. The bonus courses have been invaluable too! I'm 100% satisfied.”
The moment you say “YES!” to The Creator Startup Kit, you’ll get access to Teachable, the best course creation software on the planet
Curious what makes it so good?
Our easy, drag-and-drop course builder makes everything a breeze.
You don’t need to be a tech whiz to build and sell online courses. Our easy-drag-and-drop builder makes everything intuitive. It’s as simple as creating a Facebook page, or an email newsletter.
Even tech teams at major companies like the New York Times - who do have the skills to build their own course-hosting platforms - are turning to Teachable to save time, money, and headaches.
You’ll keep complete ownership of your customer list = more money in your pocket!
On certain platforms, if customers buy your product, you get a slice of sales—and that’s it. You don’t know who they are, you have no way of getting in touch with them, and you certainly can’t promote anything else to them, because the platform owns them.
With Teachable, all your customers’ information is yours, not ours. You can connect with them, email them content, and even promote live events you’re running outside of your school. We don’t market to them at all.
The way we see it: you're the one who put in all the hard work to build trust and rapport with your tribe, so you should have access to them.
And we won’t take 50% of your earnings like some platforms do. All this means more money in your pocket!
Payments are hassle-free, ensuring you get paid on time, every time!
Setting up payment processing, following up on declined charges, and divvying up affiliate payouts can feel like a job in itself. At Teachable, we handle these tasks for you. We’ll even follow up on failed payments on your behalf. You’ll just get the notifications whenever you get deposits in your bank account!
We give you unlimited storage, aka unlimited room for growth.
Other services nickel and dime you. If you have too many courses or too many students, you’ll have to fork over more money to accommodate everything.
But that won’t happen with Teachable. It doesn’t matter if you have just one course or ten of them with multiple video modules.
You can customize your domain name.
All Teachable schools come with a complimentary domain at youramazingschool.teachable.com. But on your paid Teachable account, you’ll be able to use your own custom domain (e.g. courses.mysiterocks.com) to feature your brand prominently to your audience.
This is what really makes everything yours. You’re not just contributing a course to a broader marketplace; you’re creating your own space on the internet to showcase your expertise.
We make it super-simple to understand the difference your courses are making.
We want to help you make a measurable impact on your students’ lives. That’s why we created course reports and student progress reports. You can track the progress your students are making and reach out to them if they need a nudge.
Bonus: The feedback you get in these reports provides invaluable insights that help you further refine and improve your course. Before you know it, you’ll be delivering a world-class experience that’ll be heads and shoulders above the competition.
You’ll have a VIP customer care team at your service.
You won’t ever get the runaround or feel lost when you contact us. Our award-winning customer care team is there if you ever get stuck or have a tech issue that you need help with. Just reach out via email (or via live chat if you select the Professional Plan) and you'll get a prompt reply.
We've done the math and we’re 99.9% certain that Teachable will save you money, versus duct-taping other online tools together yourself
Once you get started and see for yourself just how powerful our platform truly is, we predict you’ll save hundreds of dollars every month, compared to course creators who try to DIY everything on their own!
Here are just a few tools you’ll be able to do away with when you switch to Teachable:
Landing page software ($49/m)
Checkout software ($97/m)
Video hosting ($29/m)
Conversion optimization software ($197/m)
Custom programming work ($250/hour)
Website hosting ($29/m)
Membership site software ($49/m)
Got an online tool that you can’t go without? No problem!
Teachable integrates with just about every third-party apps available via Zapier.
We want you to focus on what you do best – creating and sharing your knowledge with the world.
Since our launch in 2014, we’ve helped creators launch over 220,000 courses teaching everything from watercolor painting to drone piloting. It’s our mission to help creators monetize their expertise—knowledge you already have! —by teaching what you know. We’ve steadily grown into the #1 platform for course creators by offering comprehensive, customizable features and resources that anyone can use. (No advanced tech skills required.)
Our goal is to remove all the logistics (like coding and payment processing) to make it easier than ever for you to share your knowledge online...and earn money doing it! Not only does Teachable provide the technology you need, but we also have a full online training program too.
With just a few clicks, you can build a fully functioning course, and be ready to enroll your first paying students in no time!
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE
We believe in these bonus courses and stand behind our Teachable platform 100%.
In fact, we’re so optimistic that you’ll have a great experience with Teachable that we’ve decided to back it with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If at any point within the first 30-days of your investment you decide that Teachable isn’t for you, just email our support team and we’ll refund 100% of your investment, no questions asked.
There’s never been a better time to start than right now.
Choose your plan and start creating today. Your bonuses are included automatically.
Questions we’re always asked by new and aspiring course creators like you…
What if I have lots of ideas and I’m struggling to decide which course to create first?
Having multiple ideas for potentially profitable courses that will add value to others’ lives is a pretty awesome challenge to have! That said, we know that without a step-by-step plan to follow, you could easily wind up paralyzed, unable to move forward, and completely overwhelmed.
That’s why the very first course we recommend you take when you log into TeachableU is called Choose Your Course Topic. In this course, we’ll help you brainstorm your ideas, identify your target audience, and validate your course topic—taking you from creative overwhelm to clarity in under an hour!
What tech do I need to be successful as a new course creator?
So many creators think they need to put off creating their first course until they have the best tools, but we disagree entirely. We encourage you to start building your course while your motivation is high, with the tech you’re already comfortable using. There’s no need to invest in a fancy camera, studio lights, or an expensive boom mic — as long as you have a functioning computer and access to the internet, you can start creating today! You’ll find dozens of tips and tricks for creating slide decks and PDFs, screen-casting, and using your computer or smartphone for video inside our Create Your Course in TeachableU.
What if I’m just starting out and I don’t have an audience yet?
There’s no better time to create your first online course than right now, and what’s more, offering a free mini-course is a perfect strategy for list building! Check out TeachableU and watch our Build Your Audience course, before diving into Bushra’s bonus course for additional tried-and-tested list-building tips and techniques!
How quickly can I expect to make my first course live?
That all depends on you and how quickly you create, and how much time you’re willing to devote to this project.
If you’re willing to roll your sleeves up and work through our proven process in TeachableU, you could have your first mini-course planned, created, and ready for new students in just a couple of weeks.
On the other hand, if you have a lot of content already created and ready to upload to your Teachable school, you could have your course ready to sell in a matter of hours!
I’m just not sure I’m ready to make this investment…
When it comes down to it, the question of whether investing in Teachable and The Creator Startup Kit is worth the investment is really up to you.
Of course, you can find heaps of advice online for free, but in reality, you’re probably already wasting hours searching for answers to simple questions, only to wind up feeling none the wiser.
Alternatively, you can upgrade to a Teachable plan, get immediate access to our software and our proven step-by-step course creation system, and The Content Creator’s Kickstart Kit, and learn how to plan, create, market, and sell your course faster than ever before.
The bottom line?
When you upgrade, you’re investing in more than just a piece of software –– you’re investing in yourself and your future.
But how do I know that Teachable’s step-by-step proven system work for me?
The simple answer? You don’t. And we don’t either.
The truth is, we have no idea what you do when we’re out of the room, or how good you are at following instructions and executing new ideas.
All we can do is point you to our testimonials so you can see what happens when others commit, follow our system, and take action.
It’s not a good time for me right now. Can I upgrade to a Teachable plan later?
When you see something that you know you need, it’s easy to think to yourself “I’ll put this off until a "better time.” The only trouble is, no such time exists, and before you know it, you’ve wasted weeks of income-generating time, and you’re still frustrated and dissatisfied.
Part of our role is to hold you to the same high standards we hold for ourselves, and encourage you to take decisive actions.
That's why we’re only offering bonus suite of courses inside The Creator Startup Kit for a short period — to help you quickly decide whether it's the right option for you, so you don't waste time procrastinating or put off stepping into action all together.
And don’t forget, when you upgrade you’ll receive continuous access to TeachableU and all four bonus courses for as long as you’re a Teachable customer, so you can easily invest now and go back to the bonus courses when you have time knowing they’ll always be waiting for you.
If I don’t enroll now, can I purchase The Creator Startup Kit separately later on?
No, we’re afraid not. This is the only time you’ll see us offer these courses as complementary bonuses, and we have no plans to sell them separately at another time.
I’m in! What happens next?
As soon as you’ve enrolled, you’ll receive an email from us with all the information you need to get started...
What if I find Teachable and The Creator Startup Kit isn’t for me? Can I get a refund?
We’re pretty sure that once you get a taste of what it feels like to be a part of such an awesome global community of course creators, you won’t want to leave.
However, if at any point within the first 30-days you decide that Teachable isn’t for you, just email our support team and we’ll refund 100% of your investment, no questions asked.
A few final words from our founder and CEO, Ankur Nagpal…
60,000+ new and aspiring course creators have registered for Teachable LIVE this year, and yet only a fraction of those people will go on to publish their first online course.
When Teachable LIVE ends, over half of the people who attended will go back to their reality, and likely forget everything they learned about creating an impact and income by creating courses and teaching online.
At least a third of registrants will take their 347 pages of notes they furiously scribbled on their yellow legal pads and attempt to go it alone…
...only to get stuck in a perpetual planning phase that takes their course idea, well, absolutely nowhere.
And then there’s the minority.
The rank outsiders.
The aspiring creators who watched Teachable LIVE, became inspired, and thought to themselves:
“Why not me?”
These are the people who take a chance and promote themselves to what we think is the best job in the world...
Course Creator.
Our big wish for you is that you’ll do the same.
There’s never been a better time to start than right now.
Choose your plan and start creating today. Your bonuses are included automatically.