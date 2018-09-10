60,000+ new and aspiring course creators have registered for Teachable LIVE this year, and yet only a fraction of those people will go on to publish their first online course.

When Teachable LIVE ends, over half of the people who attended will go back to their reality, and likely forget everything they learned about creating an impact and income by creating courses and teaching online.

At least a third of registrants will take their 347 pages of notes they furiously scribbled on their yellow legal pads and attempt to go it alone…

...only to get stuck in a perpetual planning phase that takes their course idea, well, absolutely nowhere.

And then there’s the minority.

The rank outsiders.

The aspiring creators who watched Teachable LIVE, became inspired, and thought to themselves:

“Why not me?”

These are the people who take a chance and promote themselves to what we think is the best job in the world...

Course Creator.

Our big wish for you is that you’ll do the same.