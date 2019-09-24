TEACHBALE PRESENTS
How do you effectively build trust and a good relationship with your audience? How do you get them ready and excited to want to buy your course or products? Even if you have the top strategies in place to grow your list, one of the biggest questions creators face is “What do actually write in those emails?” In this bonus, you’ll get Melyssa’s proven email templates (that you can copy and paste into your own business!) to ensure you get the best results in the least amount of time.
Learn the most effective strategies for attracting high-quality “clicks” (AKA visitors and potential customers) to your website and convert them into raving (and paying!) customers. In this training, you’ll also get Bushra’s proven email scripts (that you can “plug and play”) to not only skyrocket your results but accomplish all of this without spending money on costly mediums like ads or sponsorships.
Get access to Regina’s ultimate program and guided "First Sale Challenge" to help you make your first sale. You’ll learn the most effective strategies for attracting potential customers (even if you don’t have an audience!) and determine the best method for selling your products to them.
After this week, all workshop replays from our Teachable LIVE summit will disappear for good for everyone except Teachable customers. But if you upgrade today, you’ll be able to watch (or rewatch!) this incredible content anytime you’d like. Unlock unlimited access to the recordings from all speakers, panels, and broadcast sessions from Teachable LIVE 2019. If you missed a few workshops, want to go back and take notes, or want to watch later as your business grows, these recordings will be a massive shortcut in your course creation journey. You can’t get this kind of advice and guidance anywhere else.
Get the help you need to succeed. Join Team Teachable each week for our live group calls as we answer questions from Teachable customers (including you!). Not only will you get the opportunity to speak with experts on our team, but you'll also absorb a ton of invaluable knowledge listening to questions and thoughts from fellow course creators. (Only available when you choose the Professional plan.) These 8 group coaching calls are a great way to learn more about what it takes to build a successful Teachable school—and you can start anytime.
Once you get started and see for yourself just how powerful our platform truly is, we predict you’ll save hundreds of dollars every month, compared to course creators who try to DIY everything on their own!
Here are just a few tools you’ll be able to do away with when you switch to Teachable:
Landing page software ($49/m)
Checkout software ($97/m)
Video hosting ($29/m)
Conversion optimization software ($197/m)
Custom programming work ($250/hour)
Website hosting ($29/m)
Membership site software ($49/m)
Got an online tool that you can’t go without? No problem!
Teachable integrates with just about every third-party apps available via Zapier.
Since our launch in 2014, we’ve helped creators launch over 220,000 courses teaching everything from watercolor painting to drone piloting. It’s our mission to help creators monetize their expertise—knowledge you already have! —by teaching what you know. We’ve steadily grown into the #1 platform for course creators by offering comprehensive, customizable features and resources that anyone can use. (No advanced tech skills required.)
Our goal is to remove all the logistics (like coding and payment processing) to make it easier than ever for you to share your knowledge online...and earn money doing it! Not only does Teachable provide the technology you need, but we also have a full online training program too.
With just a few clicks, you can build a fully functioning course, and be ready to enroll your first paying students in no time!
We believe in these bonus courses and stand behind our Teachable platform 100%.
In fact, we’re so optimistic that you’ll have a great experience with Teachable that we’ve decided to back it with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If at any point within the first 30-days of your investment you decide that Teachable isn’t for you, just email our support team and we’ll refund 100% of your investment, no questions asked.
You have a desire to empower, teach, and make a difference in the lives of others, - and you’ve watched Teachable LIVE thinking, “I could do that!”
You want a proven step-by-step plan to follow as you create your first (or next!) online course (you’re not interested in winging it or throwing spaghetti at the wall and waiting to see what sticks.)
You’re ready to follow in the footsteps of course creation superstars and build an engaged community and email list of prospective students who are ready to say “yes!” to your offers.
You understand that course creation isn’t about making a quick buck, and you’re ready to put the effort in up front to create lessons that impact others in a meaningful way.
You’re an action-taker and who cares deeply about helping others get results, and won’t let perfectionism or procrastination hold you back!
Immediate access to Teachable, the best course creation software on the planet.
Immediate access to TeachableU and our proven step-by-step system for launching a successful course.
33 Email Templates to Help You Engage, Build Trust, and Sell to Your List, by Melyssa Griffin
Clicks to Clients Masterclass, by Bushra Azhar
Teachable LIVE: On-demand workshop and broadcast recordings from our 2019 summit for course creators.
8 weeks of complimentary live group coaching with Team Teachable (reserved only for those who upgrade to our Professional Plan.)
Having multiple ideas for potentially profitable courses that will add value to others’ lives is a pretty awesome challenge to have! That said, we know that without a step-by-step plan to follow, you could easily wind up paralyzed, unable to move forward, and completely overwhelmed.
That’s why the very first course we recommend you take when you log into TeachableU is called Choose Your Course Topic. In this course, we’ll help you brainstorm your ideas, identify your target audience, and validate your course topic—taking you from creative overwhelm to clarity in under an hour!
So many creators think they need to put off creating their first course until they have the best tools, but we disagree entirely. We encourage you to start building your course while your motivation is high, with the tech you’re already comfortable using. There’s no need to invest in a fancy camera, studio lights, or an expensive boom mic — as long as you have a functioning computer and access to the internet, you can start creating today! You’ll find dozens of tips and tricks for creating slide decks and PDFs, screen-casting, and using your computer or smartphone for video inside our Create Your Course in TeachableU.
There’s no better time to create your first online course than right now, and what’s more, offering a free mini-course is a perfect strategy for list building! Check out TeachableU and watch our Build Your Audience course, before diving into Bushra’s bonus course for additional tried-and-tested list-building tips and techniques!
That all depends on you and how quickly you create, and how much time you’re willing to devote to this project.
If you’re willing to roll your sleeves up and work through our proven process in TeachableU, you could have your first mini-course planned, created, and ready for new students in just a couple of weeks.
On the other hand, if you have a lot of content already created and ready to upload to your Teachable school, you could have your course ready to sell in a matter of hours!
When it comes down to it, the question of whether investing in Teachable and The Creator Startup Kit is worth the investment is really up to you.
Of course, you can find heaps of advice online for free, but in reality, you’re probably already wasting hours searching for answers to simple questions, only to wind up feeling none the wiser.
Alternatively, you can upgrade to a Teachable plan, get immediate access to our software and our proven step-by-step course creation system, and The Content Creator’s Kickstart Kit, and learn how to plan, create, market, and sell your course faster than ever before.
The bottom line?
When you upgrade, you’re investing in more than just a piece of software –– you’re investing in yourself and your future.
The simple answer? You don’t. And we don’t either.
The truth is, we have no idea what you do when we’re out of the room, or how good you are at following instructions and executing new ideas.
All we can do is point you to our testimonials so you can see what happens when others commit, follow our system, and take action.
When you see something that you know you need, it’s easy to think to yourself “I’ll put this off until a "better time.” The only trouble is, no such time exists, and before you know it, you’ve wasted weeks of income-generating time, and you’re still frustrated and dissatisfied.
Part of our role is to hold you to the same high standards we hold for ourselves, and encourage you to take decisive actions.
That's why we’re only offering bonus suite of courses inside The Creator Startup Kit for a short period — to help you quickly decide whether it's the right option for you, so you don't waste time procrastinating or put off stepping into action all together.
And don’t forget, when you upgrade you’ll receive continuous access to TeachableU and all four bonus courses for as long as you’re a Teachable customer, so you can easily invest now and go back to the bonus courses when you have time knowing they’ll always be waiting for you.
No, we’re afraid not. This is the only time you’ll see us offer these courses as complementary bonuses, and we have no plans to sell them separately at another time.
As soon as you’ve enrolled, you’ll receive an email from us with all the information you need to get started...
We’re pretty sure that once you get a taste of what it feels like to be a part of such an awesome global community of course creators, you won’t want to leave.
However, if at any point within the first 30-days you decide that Teachable isn’t for you, just email our support team and we’ll refund 100% of your investment, no questions asked.
60,000+ new and aspiring course creators have registered for Teachable LIVE this year, and yet only a fraction of those people will go on to publish their first online course.
When Teachable LIVE ends, over half of the people who attended will go back to their reality, and likely forget everything they learned about creating an impact and income by creating courses and teaching online.
At least a third of registrants will take their 347 pages of notes they furiously scribbled on their yellow legal pads and attempt to go it alone…
...only to get stuck in a perpetual planning phase that takes their course idea, well, absolutely nowhere.
And then there’s the minority.
The rank outsiders.
The aspiring creators who watched Teachable LIVE, became inspired, and thought to themselves:
“Why not me?”
These are the people who take a chance and promote themselves to what we think is the best job in the world...
Course Creator.
Our big wish for you is that you’ll do the same.
