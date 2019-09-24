You’ll keep complete ownership of your customer list = more money in your pocket!

On certain platforms, if customers buy your product, you get a slice of sales—and that’s it. You don’t know who they are, you have no way of getting in touch with them, and you certainly can’t promote anything else to them, because the platform owns them.

With Teachable, all your customers’ information is yours, not ours. You can connect with them, email them content, and even promote live events you’re running outside of your school. We don’t market to them at all.

The way we see it: you're the one who put in all the hard work to build trust and rapport with your tribe, so you should have access to them.

And we won’t take 50% of your earnings like some platforms do. All this means more money in your pocket!