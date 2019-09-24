+
DAY 1
Jess Catorc
Ankur Nagpal
Whether you’re starting with a blank sheet of paper or just the tiniest seed of an idea, this interactive workshop will walk you through how to select the most profitable course topic, validate it, create your content and map out your entire launch.
We’ll even share the most current effective marketing strategies for 2019/20 and let you steal our proven launch email sequence as well!
Melyssa Griffin
Growing an email list is imperative to the continued success of any online business. In this workshop, Melyssa will explain the key things you should be doing to skyrocket your email list, so when you launch your course, there will be people waiting eagerly to invest in it!
Asad Chaudhry
Teri Ijeoma
Luisa Zhou
Lauren McManus
There are a 101 different ways to launch an online business, and every week someone, somewhere comes up with the “one thing” you must do to be successful. As a new course creator, it’s tempting to try every strategy under the sun, though from experience, we know this often leads to wasted time, money, and little to show for your efforts.
In this panel, you’ll hear what these successful course creators wished they’d known when they started out, and the common mistakes you should avoid when creating, marketing, and selling your first online course.
Pat Flynn
Sheri Salata
In these special, super-inspiring pre-recorded interviews…
Sheri Salata will share how a forgotten tape in a closet became the start of her 20-year career as the Co-President of Harpo Studios and the Oprah Winfrey Network and how she's now stepping into the next chapter of her life helping inspire people around the world with one clear message: It's never to late to live the life of your dreams.
Pat Flynn will reveal why he transitioned to a course-based business (and the positive impact it’s had on his life as a result.)
DAY 2
Suzi Whitford
Jennifer Kem
Leslie Samuel
Rachel Luna
Self-doubt. Self-sabotage. Chronic procrastination…
We’re yet to meet a course creator that didn’t face at least one of these mindset challenges! In this panel, you’ll discover a range of simple strategies for conquering the mental blocks many new creators and entrepreneurs come up against time and again.
Kim Coles
Marie Forleo
In these special, super-inspiring pre-recorded interviews…
Kim Coles When Kim appeared in a beauty pageant as a sequin-leotard wearing, baton-twirling, comedy-performing twenty-something, she had no idea that, some thirty years later, she’d be a famous comedian, actress, and... an online course creator! In this fireside chat, Kim shares how she has leveraged her personal experiences to create courses that inspire and empower others to do the same.
Marie Forleo In 1999, aged just 23, Marie Forleo turned down a promotion to work at Vogue magazine, to follow her dream of becoming a life coach. In this candid conversation, she shares how to distinguish between fear and intuition, her first “who are you to do this?” moment, and the transformative career advice she received from her father (that likely applies to you as well)!
Navid Moazzez
John Meese
Jadah Sellner
Most new entrepreneurs and creators believe they need to have an audience of tens of thousands of people before they start earning an income. In reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
In this panel, we discuss launch tips and why launching to a tiny list might give you a unique advantage over your peers!
Bushra Azhar
In this workshop, you’ll learn the most effective strategies for attracting potential customers (even if you don’t have an audience!) and determine the best method for marketing and selling your first course to them.
DAY 3
Chris Ducker
Join us for an interactive Q&A session on personal branding with successful serial entrepreneur Chris Ducker. Come with your questions because Chris will be there with answers!
Heather + Pete Reese
Terry Rice
Tom Tate
Are Facebook ads the key to scaling your business? Worried about paying out for Instagram ads only to get little or fee no return? And how often and what should you be posting to cultivate an engaged audience on your social platforms?
In this panel, you’ll hear from entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled their businesses using social media. Find out what works (as well as what doesn’t!) and steal a tip or twenty to inspire your social media efforts!
Regina Anaejionu
In this workshop, we will cover how you can create an MVP/beta launch of your course with a 3-day bootcamp and what you should build into your bootcamp to learn as much as possible from your audience and get the best testimonials. We’ll also cover how much to charge for your bootcamp, and how you can build an audience for the launch of a 3-day event, even if you’re starting with no audience. The math to prove that creating a course in beta and growing it from there will give you an asset more valuable than owning a paid off house in a major city.
Carrie Green
Asad Chaudhry
Nicole Walters
In these special, super-inspiring pre-recorded interviews…
Carrie Green When she graduated from University, Carrie Green already had an online mobile phone unlocking business generating $10K a month. As a young female entrepreneur, Carrie was continually disappointed by the networking events she attended, so she decided to create the community she wanted to be part of––The Female Entrepreneur Association. In this revealing chat, Carrie shares how she spent years sitting on the idea for her current business, the book that gave her the final push to launch already, and how laser focusing on her mission helped her create a brand that hundreds of thousands of women care about and want to be part of.
Asad Chaudhry is the founder and lead instructor of 52Kards. He has been studying magic for over a decade and has spent the last several years teaching thousands of magicians worldwide through his online courses and YouTube channel. In this interview, he shares how he built his online course empire (and a clever trick using Kickstarter that helped validate his first course).
Nicole Walters After helping to grow a Fortune 500 from $2M to $200M, and becoming the youngest senior executive in the company, Nicole hit a success ceiling. Refusing to stand still and spurred on by a series of extraordinary events in her personal life, Nicole founded her own business helping others monetize their passions and skills, and create a legacy worth leaving behind. In this candid conversation, Nicole shares her best motivational tips, and shares how diversifying her income by offering online courses has enabled her to maximize the makes on her family, as well as the impact she makes on the world.
Jess Catorc
Ankur Nagpal
Our closing ceremony! We look back on everything we’ve covered during Teachable Live.
We’ll wrap up by challenging you to take four clear steps to skyrocket your results.
Teachable Creators’
Friday, September 27th, 2019
Mindset of Successful Entrepreneurs
Join us for an exclusive interview with Forbes associate editor and editor of ForbesWomen, Maggie McGrath. Maggie has interviewed some of the world’s top entrepreneurs, and in this exclusive interview, she reveals the key personality traits that she believes are required to be successful in business today.
Q&A with Pat Flynn
After soaking up three days of knowledge and inspiration, we’re willing to bet your head will be bursting with ideas!
But the mark of any great course creator and business owner is deciding which idea to work on first. Luckily, we’ve invited Pat Flynn back for an exclusive Q&A session. As the author of the bestseller, Will It Fly?, it’s fair to say he knows a thing or two about choosing which ideas to push forward with, and which to throw out with the bathwater.
Q&A with Jordan Harbinger
Gathering an audience for your online course one student at a time might be rewarding, but it’s not exactly the most efficient strategy. Just like in the offline world, the relationships you build with peers and mentors can open doors and lead to fantastic opportunities, like collaborations or even joint-venture partnerships. In this exclusive Q&A session, Jordan Harbinger returns to reveal some of his best-kept tips and techniques for networking effectively, and building mutually beneficial relationships with those who can help you most.
