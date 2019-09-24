In these special, super-inspiring pre-recorded interviews…

Carrie Green When she graduated from University, Carrie Green already had an online mobile phone unlocking business generating $10K a month. As a young female entrepreneur, Carrie was continually disappointed by the networking events she attended, so she decided to create the community she wanted to be part of––The Female Entrepreneur Association. In this revealing chat, Carrie shares how she spent years sitting on the idea for her current business, the book that gave her the final push to launch already, and how laser focusing on her mission helped her create a brand that hundreds of thousands of women care about and want to be part of.

Asad Chaudhry is the founder and lead instructor of 52Kards. He has been studying magic for over a decade and has spent the last several years teaching thousands of magicians worldwide through his online courses and YouTube channel. In this interview, he shares how he built his online course empire (and a clever trick using Kickstarter that helped validate his first course).

Nicole Walters After helping to grow a Fortune 500 from $2M to $200M, and becoming the youngest senior executive in the company, Nicole hit a success ceiling. Refusing to stand still and spurred on by a series of extraordinary events in her personal life, Nicole founded her own business helping others monetize their passions and skills, and create a legacy worth leaving behind. In this candid conversation, Nicole shares her best motivational tips, and shares how diversifying her income by offering online courses has enabled her to maximize the makes on her family, as well as the impact she makes on the world.