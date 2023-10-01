Memberships
Unlock a new way to earn recurring revenue with memberships. They’re easy for both you and your students to manage on Teachable.
Memberships are a proven way to earn more—often with the products you already have. Students on memberships have a 43% higher lifetime value than one-time students.
That’s because memberships let you deliver consistent content and foster connections, making your students more engaged and your brand stronger than ever.
Memberships let you easily and effectively manage your content and pricing tiers, while keeping your students in control of their account.
Build tiers to provide access to different products, incentives, and exclusive content in your school on a subscription basis. Set monthly or annual pricing, or add a free trial.
From the My Memberships page in their account, your students will be able to upgrade, downgrade, and cancel their memberships easily.
The essentials you need to get started
Advanced tools and support to help you scale
Grow your business and your team
Powerful features for enterprise users
*Pro, Pro+, and Business plans have 0% transaction fees with any Teachable gateway (i.e. teachable:pay or Monthly Payment Gateway).
Teachable plans will automatically renew until canceled. Recurring charges may be subject to changes.
Plans can be canceled any time. Standard processing fees apply. Have questions? Contact [email protected]
FAQ
What's available on each plan?
You’ll need to be on a paid plan on Teachable to sell memberships. On a Basic plan, you can offer one tier and have 500 members. On a Pro or higher plan, you can offer unlimited tiers, have an unlimited number of members, and starting soon, monetize community access.
What's happening to subscriptions?
If you’re already selling subscriptions on bundled products, you’ll still be able to maintain and sell those subscriptions. You can continue to offer subscriptions on courses and coaching as standalone products. (See our Help Center for more information on subscriptions.)
What is the refund policy?
New customers and creators who sign up for a Teachable plan are entitled to a full no-questions-asked refund within 30 days.