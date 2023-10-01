Creator login
Learn how Teachable automates, streamlines, and scales your business—so you can spend more time transforming students’ lives with the power of knowledge.

<p>teachable:pay</p>

The automated way to get paid, manage payouts, and sell  confidently. No integrations necessary.

It’s your one-stop shop for worry-free business management.

Ready for your first sale in minutes

Teachable:pay comes with your account, so all you have to do is take a few minutes to set it up.

Simple, reliable and powerful checkout

Our team is constantly focused on enhancing the student checkout experience, improving conversion, and adding flexibility and sales capabilities.

Fraud protection

We help you handle chargebacks and prevent fraudulent purchases to protect your bottom line.

Taking care of taxes

Teachable calculates, collects, and remits sales taxes on your behalf, so you don't have to deal with additional accounting work every quarter.*

Automatic payouts for your team

When you enable BackOffice for an additional transaction fee, we automate commission payments and tax filings for your collaborators.

Tax-inclusive pricing

Sell confidently into global markets and boost global checkout conversion up to 22% with tax-inclusive pricing.

The more you progress you make in your business, the more perks, personalized support, and incentives you’ll gain.

Get started in two minutes

Log in to Teachable and go into payment settings.

Provide your bank account payout information and currency.

Select your payout frequency.

Automate payouts and tax filings for collaborators and add PayPal as a payment option for students.

By using teachable:pay, I save so much time and money. Before it was just a lot of stress at the end of every quarter, and it was costing us quite a bit to pay an accountant to do all the filing for us. Anything that can be automated so I don't have to do it is heaven to me.”

Paige Brunton

SquareSecrets

How to price your products with tax-inclusive pricing, with examples and formula

Learn how to price your Teachable products using our tax-inclusive pricing feature. 

Teachable:pay makes creators’ lives easier: here’s why

We're sharing why teachable:pay makes creators’ lives easier and offering up how you can implement this feature into your own business.

Manage your finances with teachable:pay and BackOffice

We'll show you how to make running your business easier and get the money you earned. Teachable:pay and BackOffice can do just that.

7 reasons teachable:pay can help you sell more confidently

Sell more confidently with all the benefits teachable:pay has to offer.

