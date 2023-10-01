The more you progress you make in your business, the more perks, personalized support, and incentives you’ll gain.
To be eligible, you must reach the earning goal annually in sales, and be enrolled in teachable:pay.
Before you even make your first dollar, you’ll get actionable resources on a paid plan.
$25,000
Access to Teachable leadership’s quarterly newsletter to gain exclusive insights
Personalized shout-out in teachable:hq
$50,000
Our virtual, invite-only Creator Roundtables are hosted once a month and are designed to help you learn from the very best: your peers. You’ll also gain access to other exclusive programming.
Let’s work together—at this level, you’ll be considered for a co-marketing partnership with our team.
$100,000
Get exclusive invites to our Creator Collective: a close-knit annual gathering of the top schools, taking place over two days in New York City. Limited space available.
Start making over $500K per year and you’ll get a reduced rate on BackOffice—which means you’ll keep more of what you earn.
$500,000
At this stage, a dedicated Teachable success manager will work with you on your business strategy and offer one-on-one support as you keep growing.
By using teachable:pay, I save so much time and money. Before it was just a lot of stress at the end of every quarter, and it was costing us quite a bit to pay an accountant to do all the filing for us. Anything that can be automated so I don't have to do it is heaven to me.”
Paige Brunton
SquareSecrets