The more you progress you make in your business, the more perks, personalized support, and incentives you’ll gain.

To be eligible, you must reach the earning goal annually in sales, and be enrolled in teachable:pay.

Before you even make your first dollar, you’ll get actionable resources on a paid plan.

$25,000

  • Access to Teachable leadership’s quarterly newsletter to gain exclusive insights

  • Personalized shout-out in teachable:hq

<p>Go-getter</p>

Enroll in teachable:pay

$50,000

Our virtual, invite-only Creator Roundtables are hosted once a month and are designed to help you learn from the very best: your peers. You’ll also gain access to other exclusive programming.

<p>Creator roundtables</p>

Let’s work together—at this level, you’ll be considered for a co-marketing partnership with our team.

<p>Co-marketing partnerships</p>

Need priority support? Upgrade to our Business plan.

$100,000

Get exclusive invites to our Creator Collective: a close-knit annual gathering of the top schools, taking place over two days in New York City. Limited space available.

<p>Creator Collective</p>

Start making over $500K per year and you’ll get a reduced rate on BackOffice—which means you’ll keep more of what you earn.

<p>Reduced BackOffice fees</p>

$500,000

At this stage, a dedicated Teachable success manager will work with you on your business strategy and offer one-on-one support as you keep growing.

<p>Customer success manager</p>

By using teachable:pay, I save so much time and money. Before it was just a lot of stress at the end of every quarter, and it was costing us quite a bit to pay an accountant to do all the filing for us. Anything that can be automated so I don't have to do it is heaven to me.”

Paige Brunton

SquareSecrets

Sign up for teachable:pay today and start earning big.

