Teachable offers the easiest, most secure way to get paid when you sell online courses and coaching services. Accept payments, manage your team's payouts, and stay compliant—all with Teachable Payments.

<p>Teachable Payments: How passion gets paid</p>

Tax support, payout management, and compliance that grows with your business as you scale.

No additional integrations. We automate the process to collect and remit US sales tax and EU VAT on your product sales, where applicable, so you don't have to deal with additional accounting work every quarter.

<p>US and European tax collection</p>

Less paperwork means less administrative headaches. Enable BackOffice for an additional 2% transaction fee to automate author revenue share, affiliate commissions payout, and 1099 tax form filing.

<p>Automatic payouts for your team</p>

Money moves

$1.1B

Earned by instructors

918,233

Businesses powered

468,638

Products launched

Your necessities, covered

The best way to sell your online courses and grow your business revenue

Ready for your first product sale

Teachable Payments comes with your account, so all you have to do is take two minutes to set it up.

Payments methods tailored to your audience

We accept all major payment methods, including debit card, credit card, Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, and PayPal.

Simple and reliable checkout

Our team monitors for optimal checkout performance so they can address any technical issue immediately.

Fraud protection so you can focus

We’re here to help you handle chargebacks and prevent fraudulent purchases to protect the bottom line of your business.

Get earnings your way

With Teachable Payments, you have flexible payout options to get your earnings paid out daily, weekly, or monthly. The choice is yours.

Teachable Payments takes you the extra mile

Teachable

Competitors

Payment processor

Payment processor
Payment processor

Instant payouts

Instant payouts
Instant payouts

Mobile pay

Mobile pay
Mobile pay

Chargeback and fraud protection support

Chargeback and fraud protection support
Chargeback and fraud protection support

Automated authors and affiliates tax and payout management

Automated authors and affiliates tax and payout management
Automated authors and affiliates tax and payout management

Paige Brunton : SquareSecrets

Transform your knowledge into impactful, engaging online products. Self-paced online courses. Memberships. One-on-one coaching. All inclusive programs. No limits on how many products you can create or students you can enroll. Combined with our unique payment solutions, you can create with the flexibility you want, sell with the tools you need, and scale with the support you have. Do it all on Teachable.

<p>Power of <strong>Teachable</strong></p>

