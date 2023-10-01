Payments
Teachable makes it easy for you to get paid, manage payouts and tax forms for your business partners, and increase sales with robust payment options.
With Teachable automating and streamlining your payment and tax functions, you’ll have more time to focus on what really matters—your students.
Check out these powerful tax and payment features.
By using teachable:pay, I save so much time and money. Before it was just a lot of stress at the end of every quarter, and it was costing us quite a bit to pay an accountant to do all the filing for us. Anything that can be automated so I don't have to do it is heaven to me.”
Paige Brunton
SquareSecrets
Teachable offers numerous third-party integrations to help you scale your business faster than ever before. Connect with the tools you already use and love, including Zapier which enables thousands of integrations.