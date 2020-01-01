EPISODE 25
Brand strategist Kaye Putnam started working online to have a sense of stability when her husband’s military job kept their family on the move. But in her first six months online, she struggled to sell even a $97 copywriting service.
But everything finally clicked into place when Kaye discovered the brand archetypes framework. And since 2013, Kaye’s business has grown by helping business owners get clarity on their brands.
Because branding is about much more than just colors and images. And in today’s episode, Kaye explains how the 12 archetypes can help you make strategic psychology-based decisions about your business. She stresses the importance of rooting your branding in who YOU are, not what’s trending, and she walks through the blend of courses and 1:1 services in her business. In short, today’s episode explains how understanding yourself and your brand will help your business grow.
Kaye Putnam is a psychology-driven brand strategist for entrepreneurs. Through work with hundreds of clients from global brands to solo business owners, she developed The Clarity Code. She believes in pursuing audacious dreams and that there is genius that lives inside every entrepreneur. When you have a clear brand, your clients love, respect, and are willing to pay premium prices for your work. It gives you the clarity and confidence to scale your impact and income.
