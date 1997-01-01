Danny Gregory is the author of nearly a dozen internationally best-selling books on art and creativity, as well as the co-founder of Sketchbook Skool, a video-based art school designed to inspire creative storytelling through illustrated journaling.

But Danny wasn’t always an artist. In fact it wasn’t until his 30s that he started putting pen to paper after his wife had a serious back injury. His first book, a memoir called “Everything Matters,” shared his story of learning to draw while she was in recovery. It struck a chord, and from there, he continued to publish books and later online courses about the power of everyday art.

So if you take one thing away today, know that this isn’t about talent, and it isn’t about becoming a professional artist. More than anything, Danny says that he loves making things and helping other people do the same.