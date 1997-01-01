Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 17
Danny Gregory is the author of nearly a dozen internationally best-selling books on art and creativity, as well as the co-founder of Sketchbook Skool, a video-based art school designed to inspire creative storytelling through illustrated journaling.
But Danny wasn’t always an artist. In fact it wasn’t until his 30s that he started putting pen to paper after his wife had a serious back injury. His first book, a memoir called “Everything Matters,” shared his story of learning to draw while she was in recovery. It struck a chord, and from there, he continued to publish books and later online courses about the power of everyday art.
So if you take one thing away today, know that this isn’t about talent, and it isn’t about becoming a professional artist. More than anything, Danny says that he loves making things and helping other people do the same.
Danny Gregory is an international best-seller, and the co-founder of Sketchbook Skool with tens of thousands of students worldwide.
He previously spent three decades as one of New York’s leading advertising creative directors and has created award-winning, global campaigns for clients like Chase, American Express, IBM, Ford, Chevron and many others.
Through his many books - including Art Before Breakfast, Everyday Matters, and The Creative License - and in the several large online communities he oversees, Danny has shown thousands of people how to ignite their inner artists, embrace their creativity, and tell the stories of their lives. From Indiana to Indonesia, people who haven’t drawn since grade school have picked up the creative habit and have gone on to publish books of their own and show and sell their artwork.
Danny is a co-founder of Sketchbook Skool, a video-based art school designed to inspire creative storytelling through illustrated journaling. Taught by the world’s best illustrators, artists and educators, Sketchbook Skool encourages its global community of over 15,000 students to draw and keep a sketchbook, regardless of skill level.
