EPISODE 15
We all have a story, and we aren’t so different from each other. We all want to be loved and seen and celebrated.
That’s just one of many powerful messages we’re about to learn today from Charreah Jackson. Before turning 25, Charreah had battled cancer, been laid off, and found out that she was the other woman in a new relationship. Yet Charreah says that those setbacks taught her early on to write her own story. And today, as an international speaker, author, and certified coach, she’s now honored to help others do the same.
So in this episode, Charreah is here to help you realize that most of us might not see the value in our own skills. But you never know who else is inspired by you, and each one of us is more capable than we probably believe.
Charreah Jackson is an international speaker, certified coach and founder of P. S. Powerhouse, serving leaders to star in their story with corporate clients including Chase and Uber. She is the author of Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman’s Playbook for Love and Success and a contributor for the New York Times and Money magazine. She previously served as Senior Editor for ESSENCE.
