Get Our Course Creation Book

Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!

Create a course

EPISODE 15

Empowering Leaders (Charreah Jackson, P.S. Powerhouse)

Learn how Charreah Jackson battled cancer and impossible odds to rewrite her own story and become an international speaker, author, and certified coach.

Or subscribe & listen for free in your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts (recommended!) | Spotify | Google Podcasts | 🗒️Transcript

We all have a story, and we aren’t so different from each other. We all want to be loved and seen and celebrated.

That’s just one of many powerful messages we’re about to learn today from Charreah Jackson. Before turning 25, Charreah had battled cancer, been laid off, and found out that she was the other woman in a new relationship. Yet Charreah says that those setbacks taught her early on to write her own story. And today, as an international speaker, author, and certified coach, she’s now honored to help others do the same.

So in this episode, Charreah is here to help you realize that most of us might not see the value in our own skills. But you never know who else is inspired by you, and each one of us is more capable than we probably believe.

“If you are a content creator, and people are asking you the same question, you have an opportunity to answer that question through your content, through courses. And so I was so fulfilled to be able to give something deeper than just articles in a magazine.”

Today’s Guest: Charreah Jackson

Charreah Jackson is an international speaker, certified coach and founder of P. S. Powerhouse, serving leaders to star in their story with corporate clients including Chase and Uber. She is the author of Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman’s Playbook for Love and Success and a contributor for the New York Times and Money magazine. She previously served as Senior Editor for ESSENCE.

Subscribe to our weekly podcast emails

Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)

*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.