When Cristina Barragan started her floral design business in 2005, she never dreamed it would flourish into the online business it’s become today. As an elementary school teacher, Cristina has always been passionate about teaching and helping others, and after she realized how challenging it was to run her own floral design business, she knew she wanted to pay it forward.

In particular, Cristina has focused on a few key marketing and operational strategies that have helped her grow two businesses…while continuing to teach full time and spend time with her husband and family. Cristina is a great example of someone who is working smarter - not just harder - and her advice is useful for course creators in any industry.