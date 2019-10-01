Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 12
When Cristina Barragan started her floral design business in 2005, she never dreamed it would flourish into the online business it’s become today. As an elementary school teacher, Cristina has always been passionate about teaching and helping others, and after she realized how challenging it was to run her own floral design business, she knew she wanted to pay it forward.
In particular, Cristina has focused on a few key marketing and operational strategies that have helped her grow two businesses…while continuing to teach full time and spend time with her husband and family. Cristina is a great example of someone who is working smarter - not just harder - and her advice is useful for course creators in any industry.
Cristina Barragan is the Owner and Chief Creative Officer at Posh Peony. Posh Peony is known for producing luxury and lush floral designs with an emphasis in personalization and an elevated client experience. She runs a boutique style studio that provides full-service design and educational workshops at a local and international level. Her work has been featured numerous times in prominent publications such as; Martha Stewart Weddings, Style Me Pretty, The Perfect Palette, and many more.
She has been able to grow and scale her business, which has allowed her to pursue her love of teaching in the event industry. Through her florist online community, Fleursociety, she has been able to empower floral designers and entrepreneurs on how to build better businesses with her online courses and LIVE events.
Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)
*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.