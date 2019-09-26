Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 09
Kelsey Tonner is an experienced, global tour guide and founder of the Be a Better Guide Project. After working for one of the largest tour companies in the world, he and his wife Sarah realized that the tour guide lifestyle wouldn’t allow them to pursue their next big adventure...parenthood.
But they knew they wanted to keep traveling the world, and so the idea to create online courses felt like a perfect fit to support their dreams. However, Kelsey struggled with the same thing many early course creators face, which was an uncertainty around what to teach. But after sketching out a few ideas, he landed on tourism and the Be a Better Guide Project was born.
Even though he had zero pre-existing knowledge about online courses, Kelsey has been able to turn a passion for tourism into a thriving online business to support his family and their global adventures. Today, he’ll share how both observation and a mission-driven approach have powered his success.
