EPISODE 18
Teela is a graphic designer and hand lettering artist based out of Atlanta, Georgia. She was working in a design studio in 2013 when her co-workers began asking her how she completed certain tasks in the different design programs. One coworker even jokingly suggested she make video tutorials to avoid their repeated requests.
So that’s exactly what she did. In 2014, Teela published her first tutorial on YouTube. From there, the kind responses on YouTube led her to publish more frequently, and the business, Every Tuesday, was born as she released a new design or lettering tutorial every Tuesday, all year long.
Today, Teela is here to share how she grew her business from a YouTube channel into Skillshare courses and eventually into her own online courses with Teachable, and she’ll share how each platform uniquely supports her business to this day.
Teela Cunningham is the founder and designer behind Every Tuesday. After her initial success on YouTube, in the spring of 2015, Teela created and published her first online course on Skillshare, and others soon followed. Those first courses enabled both her and her husband to quit their full time jobs and pursue their business full time in the fall of 2015. Now, 4 years and many Tuesdays later, they continue to have a thriving online business built on education within the design and hand lettering community.
