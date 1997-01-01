Teela is a graphic designer and hand lettering artist based out of Atlanta, Georgia. She was working in a design studio in 2013 when her co-workers began asking her how she completed certain tasks in the different design programs. One coworker even jokingly suggested she make video tutorials to avoid their repeated requests.

So that’s exactly what she did. In 2014, Teela published her first tutorial on YouTube. From there, the kind responses on YouTube led her to publish more frequently, and the business, Every Tuesday, was born as she released a new design or lettering tutorial every Tuesday, all year long.

Today, Teela is here to share how she grew her business from a YouTube channel into Skillshare courses and eventually into her own online courses with Teachable, and she’ll share how each platform uniquely supports her business to this day.