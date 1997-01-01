Learn how to create content for videos, slides, interviews & more to build your own online course!
EPISODE 13
Tyler McGinnis has built an extensive online course membership program all about the Javascript ecosystem. But even if you aren’t very technical, or have no interest in coding, what Tyler has done as a creator and instructor would work for anyone teaching any topic. Because the “staircase approach,” as he calls it, is a great way to make sure students don’t just buy. They learn.
In this episode, Tyler shares how he’s structured his curriculum to help students get meaningful results, plus we’ll learn why he has a buyer guarantee unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Tyler is an educator focused on web technologies like JavaScript and React. You can learn more at tylermcginnis.com.
Want us to email you when new episodes come out? (You'll be the first to hear!)
*By submitting your email address, you are consenting to receive information and updates from Teachable. (Don't worry, we won't send you emails you don't want!). We never sell or share data with other partners, and you can opt out at any time. Find out more in our Privacy Policy.